Magazine crossword: 1502
The weekly crossword from The Week
This crossword appeared in The Week magazine on 7 February 2026. You can play it in our app or subscribe to receive the print magazine.
Solution to Crossword 1500
ACROSS: 9 Antipasti 10 Anode 11 Née 12 Nursing home 13 Catch it 14 Inhabit 16 Exclamation mark 20 Sangria 21 Olympia 23 Accelerando 25 Ass 26 Arson 27 Mont Blanc
The Week
DOWN: 1 Barnacle 2 Street 3 Up in the air 4 Esprit 5 Piri-piri 6 Bang 7 Colombia 8 Regent 15 Honeycombs 17 Cynicism 18 Anagrams 19 Knapsack 20 Shaman 21 Owning 22 Play at 24 Land
Clue of the week: Creature featured in pop song (6)
Solution: WEASEL
