Magazine crossword: 1494

The weekly crossword from The Week

This crossword appeared in The Week magazine on 6 December 2025.

Crossword

ACROSS: 1 Wholemeal bread 10 Scrap 11 Surtitles 12 Example 13 Drafter 14 Totes 16 Aperitifs 19 Blaspheme 20 Rigid 22 Upsurge 25 Grown-up 27 Chieftain 28 Enrol 29 Refectory table

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

DOWN: 2 Herbal tea 3 Lap up 4 Misbehave 5 Acrid 6 Brigadier 7 Éclat 8 Desires 9 Assent 15 Soporific 17 Emergency 18 In general 19 Bouncer 21 Dapple 23 Stiff 24 Erato 26 Opera

Clue of the week: Belt out Billy Idol’s number ones (3)
Solution: OBI

Find the solution to this week’s crossword here.

