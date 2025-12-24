Magazine crossword: 1494
The weekly crossword from The Week
This crossword appeared in The Week magazine on 6 December 2025. You can play it in our app or subscribe to receive the print magazine.
Solution to Crossword 1492
ACROSS: 1 Wholemeal bread 10 Scrap 11 Surtitles 12 Example 13 Drafter 14 Totes 16 Aperitifs 19 Blaspheme 20 Rigid 22 Upsurge 25 Grown-up 27 Chieftain 28 Enrol 29 Refectory table
DOWN: 2 Herbal tea 3 Lap up 4 Misbehave 5 Acrid 6 Brigadier 7 Éclat 8 Desires 9 Assent 15 Soporific 17 Emergency 18 In general 19 Bouncer 21 Dapple 23 Stiff 24 Erato 26 Opera
Clue of the week: Belt out Billy Idol’s number ones (3)
Solution: OBI
Find the solution to this week’s crossword here.
-
