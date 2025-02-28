Quiz of The Week: 22 - 28 February

Find out how closely you've been paying attention to the latest news and other global events by putting your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.

And don't forget, to get all the news that matters delivered to your inbox every day, sign up for our new daily digital editions: US readers can find out more here, and here if you're a reader in the UK.

1. President Trump has unveiled plans for a "gold card" visa for the ultra-wealthy, at what price tag?

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

$100,000

$1,000,000

$5,000,000

$10,000,000



2. What major religious festival is expected to begin today?

Buddha Day

Ramadan

Chinese New Year

Eid al-Fitr



3. What percentage of the vote did the far-right party AfD receive in Sunday's election in Germany?

15.8%

20.8%

30.8%

35.8%



4. Which tech giant pledged to invest $500 billion in the US over the next four years?

Microsoft

Apple

Tesla

Amazon



5. Which newspaper will now print opinion pieces that only promote "personal liberties" and "free markets"?

The Washington Post

The Wall Street Journal

The Telegraph

New York Post



6. Which store announced it was closing all 800 of its locations after filing for bankruptcy?

Michaels

Hobby Lobby

TJ Maxx

Joann



7. New figures revealed that 14,000 children in England have been accused of what in the past 10 years?

Racism

Witchcraft

Arson

Terrorism



8. According to a Pew Research Center study, what percentage of Americans currently identify as Christian?

81%

74%

62%

40%



9. On Tuesday, UK newspapers replaced their usual front pages with a shared warning about what?

Climate change

AI

Fascism

Free speech



10. Where did Colombian police find hidden cocaine on a man attempting to board a flight to Amsterdam?

In his wallet

In a sandwich

Under his toupee

Under his shirt

(Image credit: The Week)

1. $5,000,000

The proposed "gold card" visas would offer permanent residency and a "road to citizenship", replacing the current EB-5 visas for foreign investors, which only require a $1 million investment. Announcing the plan, Trump speculated that up to one million of the visas could be issued.

2. Ramadan

The festival is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, and the period of fasting and prayer begins with the first sighting of the new crescent moon, which is expected this evening.

3. 20.8%

Although the far-right party almost doubled its vote share from the last election, moderates and progressives had feared "silent" AfD voters might give the party an even stronger showing. Turnout was 83% – the highest since Germany's reunification in 1990 – but left-wing parties swept up a large chunk of the additional votes.

4. Apple

Tech giant Apple said it would spend $500 billion in the US, including hiring 20,000 new employees and helping build a large server factory in Houston to power its artificial intelligence offerings. However, the company will "continue to make the bulk of what it sells – iPhones, iPads and Macs – in Asia".

5. The Washington Post

Jeff Bezos had come under fire before the election for refusing to allow the paper he owns to endorse a candidate – a move seen as beneficial to Donald Trump. Now the Amazon founder has said columns that do not conform to his prescribed agenda "will be left to be published by others".

6. Joann

The 82-year-old fabric and crafts store will close after liquidation firm GA Group and a lender acquired most of its assets in an auction. Joann also filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January, marking its second filing in less than a year.

7. Witchcraft

In the past year, witchcraft allegations have been linked to 2,180 social services cases, with some children subjected to abuse or forced to undergo exorcisms. A new documentary, "Kindoki Witch Boy", made by a survivor of witchcraft allegations, aims to draw attention to the scale of the problem.

8. 62%

The third Religious Landscape Study by the Pew centre found that 62% of Americans identify as Christian, a decline from 78% in 2007. The study also revealed that the share of people with no religious affiliation has remained stable at 29%, and younger generations show less religious affiliation than older ones.

9. AI

The front page "wrap" covers, bearing the slogan "MAKE IT FAIR", were part of a coordinated day of action across the UK's creative industries protesting a change in the law, which they claim would make it easier for AI companies to train their software on copyrighted writing, art and music.

10. Under his toupee

A 40-year-old man attempting to smuggle 220 grams of cocaine hidden under his toupee was arrested by Colombian police. Officers discovered the drugs, worth $10,500, after removing the wig at security.