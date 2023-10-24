Quiz of the week: October 21 - October 27
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
Last week, President Biden flew to Israel to show support and solidarity following the Hamas terrorist attack.
Israel's deadly siege in response to the attack has created a refugee crisis in Gaza as millions of Palestinian residents flee. However, not everyone is willing to offer support. Many Republicans oppose allowing displaced Palestinians into the U.S., claiming "not all of them are Hamas, but they are all anti-Semitic," as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) put it.
Egypt is unwilling to accept Gaza's refugees, leaving its residents stranded with nowhere to go. Now other countries are scrambling to offer humanitarian aid in a frantic effort to stop the spread of a wider war across the Middle East.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
To find out how closely you've been paying attention to the latest news and global events, put your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.
1. How many Republicans are running for speaker of the House?
- 6
- 2
- 9
- 4
2. How much humanitarian aid did Biden pledge to help residents of Gaza?
- $20 million
- $100 million
- $1 billion
- $80 million
3. How many years old is the railway line that Mexico hopes will revive the Panama canal?
- 43
- 50
- 85
- 100
4. What is the name of the new spiciest chili pepper according to Guinness World Records?
- The Carolina Reaper
- Red Widow
- Pepper X
- The Devil's Fruit
5. Which item is the U.S. Food and Drug Administration taking steps toward banning?
- Red 40
- Menthol cigarettes
- Propyl paraben
- Vapes
1. 9
Nine Republican lawmakers have entered the running for House speaker after former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was removed from the position.
2. $100 million
Biden announced that, while his support for Israel remains steadfast, the United States would provide $100 million to Palestinians in Gaza to provide "clean water, food, hygiene support, medical care and other essential needs."
3. 100 years old
Droughts have made it difficult for ships to pass through the canal. Mexico hopes that reviving the century-old railway line will cut down transit time and help strengthen its trading relationship with the U.S.
4. Pepper X
Pepper X was announced the hottest pepper in the world with an average measurement of 2.63 million Scoville Heat Units. It is said to be hotter than most law-enforcement-grade pepper spray.
5. Menthol cigarettes
On Oct. 23 the FDA submitted a proposal to the White House Office of Management and Budget to ban menthol-flavored cigarettes and flavored cigars. The FDA originally proposed the rule in April 2022. It is now awaiting final review.
