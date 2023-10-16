The potential peacemakers in the Israel-Hamas conflict

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The world looked on in horror over the weekend as the war between Israel and Hamas continued to escalate. The death toll has risen rapidly, with at least 1,600 Israelis killed by Hamas and nearly 3,000 Palestinians killed by retaliatory Israeli shelling.

The Israeli Defense Forces warned citizens of northern Gaza to flee south as it prepares for a ground invasion, and Israeli missiles have reportedly been hitting convoys of Palestinian civilians on the move.



The best minds in diplomacy and politics are already working towards a resolution, with several countries emerging as potential peacemakers. Rishi Sunak hosted King Abdullah II of Jordan in Downing Street yesterday to discuss the conflict. The monarch has been "engaged in a flurry of diplomatic efforts with Western and regional leaders", urging an end to the war, reported Reuters. He left Amman on Saturday for a tour of Europe, after hosting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday.



The Biden administration is also considering a presidential visit to Israel "as a sign of support", reported Politico. Two US officials told the news site under anonymity that the president could land in Israel as early as this week, depending on the security situation.



Jordan is one of only four countries in the Middle East to recognise Israel diplomatically. Before the war broke out, Saudi Arabia also appeared to be on a path towards a historic normalisation deal with Israel. Although talks have stalled for now, the kingdom holds enough sway in the region and the Muslim world to be of vital importance to any resolution with Palestine.



But the West and the Gulf appear at odds in their positions. UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly stressed British backing for Israel, telling Sky News that the UK had a "very, very good working relationship with the Israeli government". The Cabinet minister also called on supporters of Palestine to stay at home, as protesters gathered outside Downing Street and the Israeli embassy in west London.



But last week, Jordan's King Abdullah made his position equally clear when he said that any resolution would depend on the establishment of an independent Palestinian state: "Our region will never be secure nor stable without achieving just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution." According to a poll in January, 94% of the Jordanian public refuse to accept recognition of Israel. And given Saudi Arabia's importance in the Arab world, thousands of Arab deaths in Palestine would make any potential peace deal hard to justify.



Nobody knows how long or brutal the immediate conflict will be, said Politico, "or how much it will affect any chance at a longer-lasting peace in the future".



One senior US official told the news site that the global peacemakers would only become clear once this subsides. "Israel has a war to fight first."