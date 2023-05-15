Why are (some) Latinos drawn to white supremacy?

The mass shooter who allegedly killed eight people at a Texas mall this month was a Hispanic man with "purported neo-Nazi views," Axios reports, part of the trend of "a growing number of Hispanics pushing the doctrine of white supremacy."

Some conservative observers have expressed skepticism that a Latino person could also embrace a racist doctrine. "How can you be a non-white and be a white supremacist?" right-wing commentator Mark Levin said on his radio show following the Texas shooting. "It's just — it's just — you have to be insane to make these arguments." Elon Musk weighed in on Twitter as well: "It might all be true, but such an incongruent set of claims deserves extreme scrutiny."

But such incongruences are nothing new. The Boston Globe's Marcela García points to the case of Enrique Tarrio, "a dark-skinned Cuban American" who formerly led the far-right Proud Boys group — and who was just convicted of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The Dallas Observer similarly highlights Nick Fuentes, the Holocaust denier most famous for his dinner with Donald Trump, and concludes: "Self-loathing is a key issue in cases like these, as is the country's history of white supremacy." Why would Hispanics be drawn to white supremacy? And why would the white supremacist movement embrace them?

What are the commentators saying?

"Anyone who has a passing familiarity with racial categories knows that in the United States, Hispanic or Latino is an ethnicity and not a race," Joan Walsh writes at The Nation. Many Hispanics also identify as white, and many don't. And America has a long history of enmity towards various ethnic groups — Italians, Irish, and Greeks among them — that eventually subsided as those groups came to be considered "white." So anyone who denies that a Latino man could also be a white supremacist is probably ignorant "about the way race works, and destroys, in our country."