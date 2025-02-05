The Aga Khan, billionaire spiritual leader, dies at 88
Prince Karim Al-Hussaini's philanthropy funded hospitals, housing and schools in some of the world's poorest places
What happened
The Aga Khan, spiritual leader of the world's 15 million Ismaili Muslims and one of the world's wealthiest hereditary heirs, died Tuesday in Portugal. He was 88 and had led the Shiite branch — with large communities in South and Central Asia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iran and East Africa — for nearly seven decades
Who said what
Prince Karim Al-Hussaini became the Aga Khan IV and 49th hereditary iman in his family's 1,300-year-old dynasty when he was a 20-year-old student at Harvard. His grandfather, the Aga Khan III, unexpectedly bequeathed him the title upon his death in 1957, bypassing his playboy son Prince Aly Khan, Prince Karim's father. Queen Elizabeth II granted the Aga Khan IV the nonhereditary title "His Highness" two weeks later, reflecting the "close ties between the two dynasties, bonded in a shared fascination with fine horses," The New York Times said.
The Aga Khan "evolved into a business magnate and a philanthropist, moving between the spiritual and the worldly with ease," The Associated Press said. "Urbane, cosmopolitan and often media-averse," the Times said, he drew his fortune — estimated at between $1 billion and $13 billion — from an "eclectic" array of business ventures, a "lucrative equestrian empire" inherited from his father and "a kind of Quranic tithe levied on his followers." His philanthropy funded hospitals, housing, schools and development projects in some of the world's poorest places.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
The Aga Khan will be buried in Lisbon. His handpicked successor will be named publicly after his will is read for family and religious leaders.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
At least 11 killed in Sweden adult ed school shooting
Speed Read The worst mass shooting in Swedish history took place in Orebro
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Trump: US 'will take over' Gaza, without Palestinians
Speed Read President Trump has suggested the US take ownership of Gaza, permanently displacing more than two million Palestinian residents
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - February 5, 2025
Cartoons Wednesday's cartoons - remote work, reading proficiency, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Biden awards Pope Francis highest US civilian honor
Speed Read President Joe Biden awarded Pope Francis the Presidential Medal of Freedom with Distinction
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Liverpool's Lourdes miracle
Under The Radar The inexplicable recovery of a young man more than a hundred years ago has been recognised as an official 'miracle' by the Archbishop of Liverpool
By Abby Wilson Published
-
Pope seeks inquiry on if Gaza assault is 'genocide'
Speed Read In a book for the Jubilee 2025, Pope Francis considers whether Israel's war in Gaza meets the legal definition of 'genocide'
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Church of England head resigns over abuse scandal
Speed Read Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby faced backlash over his handling of a notorious child abuser
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Catholic synod ends with no resolution on women
Speed Read At a major Vatican meeting, Pope Francis did not address ordaining women as deacons
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Inside Albania's planned Muslim microstate
The Explainer Proposal for 'Sovereign State of the Bektashi Order', a Vatican-style enclave, have sparked confusion, praise and heated debate
By Abby Wilson Published
-
Pope Francis expels 10 for 'sadistic' abuses in Peru sect
Speed Read The Vatican uncovered abuses within the Sodalitium, a controversial Catholic movement centered in Peru
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Young women are leaving the church
Talking Points They've been the 'backbone' of their congregations. What changed?
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published