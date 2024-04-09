The Vatican's stand on gender-affirming care

A new published document condemns gender transition, calling it a threat to human dignity

Pope Francis
Advocates fear this will fuel discrimination against the transgender community
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
What happened

The Vatican published a document on Monday titled "Dignitas Infinita" (Infinite Dignity) enumerating "grave violations of human dignity." Examples in the declaration include "gender theory" and surgically changing a person's sex.

