GOP could see a record number of female House candidates in 2022

More Republican women have unveiled plans to run for House seats in 2022 at this point than in any recent election cycle, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, "feeding confidence that the party is positioned to build on its big gains in sending women to Congress last year." GOP women accounted for 11 of the 14 Republican triumphs over Democratic incumbents in 2020.

So far, 127 GOP women have either filed with the Federal Election Commission or publicly announced their intent to run, writes the Journal, more than double the amount at this point last year and "a record for this point dating to 2010."

Currently, there are a record 31 Republican women in the House, more than double that of 2018. Still, the party has some catching up to do — Democrats currently boast 88 female representatives, per the Journal. Said Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee spokeswoman Helen Kalla, "We welcome House Republicans to the year of our Lord 2021 as they begin recruiting more women candidates."