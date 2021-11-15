The infrastructure bill is losing support, primarily among Republicans

President Biden is about to sign into law the long-awaited bipartisan infrastructure bill, after House Democrats and 13 Republicans secured its passage a little over a week ago.

Unfortunately for public opinion, however, it appears GOP messaging surrounding the bill (the House Republicans who did vote for the bill, which was passed on a bipartisan basis in the Senate, are being treated as traitors) has "taken hold," notes Morning Consult's Cameron Easley.

GOP messaging against BIB appears to have taken hold. New @MorningConsult/@politico poll has support at 50%, down from 56% in September. Opposition is up 8 points, from 27% to 35%. Trend largely driven by 33-point decline in net support among R voters. pic.twitter.com/ocP5q5ZMGk — Cameron Easley (@cameron_easley) November 15, 2021

A new poll from Morning Consult and Politico found overall support for the legislation among voters down to 50 percent from 58 percent in mid-August — "shortly after the Senate passed the bill," writes Politico — and 56 percent in September, notes Easley.

Notably, though support among Democrats — about 80 percent — and independents — about 45 to 50 percent — has remained steady, there's been a "striking drop" among Republicans, writes Politico. Just 22 percent of GOP voters now support the bill, down 18 percentage points from mid-August.

In fact, writes Politico, Republican support "dropped 10 points over the past two weeks, when Morning Consult surveyed voters after the House approved the bill."