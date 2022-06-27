Judge in Louisiana temporarily blocks abortion 'trigger law'

A judge on Monday temporarily blocked a Louisiana abortion ban from going into effect now that Roe v. Wade's been overturned.

The judge's decision arrived after two abortion rights groups challenged the state's so-called "trigger law," arguing it to be "constitutionally vague." A hearing is now scheduled for July 8th, per The Hill and The Washington Post. The trigger law went into effect after the Supreme Court on Friday voted 6-3 to reverse Roe as part of its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.

"In a stunning state of affairs, the day Dobbs was issued, state and local officials issued conflicting statements about whether and which trigger laws were actually in effect and thus what conduct—if any—was prohibited," the groups wrote in a statement on Monday. "Due process requires more."

The Center for Reproductive Rights and Boies Schiller Flexner LLP filed the suit on behalf of Hope Medical Group for Women, among other organizations, per the Hill and the Post.

Ultimately, however, despite the judge's Monday order, "the injunction on Louisiana's trigger ban will almost certainly be lifted," the Post writes, per Mary Ziegler, a law professor who specializes in abortion.