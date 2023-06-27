DeSantis' pledge to end birthright citizenship marks a new era for Republicans

When former President Donald Trump ran for office in 2016, he pledged to dramatically overhaul America's immigration policy, cutting the country off from its southern neighbors by means of a "big beautiful wall," and — as he insisted two years into his first term — bypassing the 14th Amendment's guarantee of birthright citizenship "just with an executive order." Now, as Trump plows ahead with his third bid for the White House, that familiar call to end birthright citizenship has once again risen as a prospective rallying cry for a Republican party increasingly defined by hostility to immigration. This time, however, that call isn't only coming from Trump, but from his chief GOP rival for the party's 2024 presidential nomination: Ron DeSantis.

This week, DeSantis unveiled his hard-line "No Excuses" immigration platform, pledging to "stop the invasion" of undocumented immigrants into the United States by way of "the Florida Blueprint" — a reoccurring theme to his campaign, in which he's touted his localized accomplishments as Florida's governor to frame his candidacy in broader, national terms. As part of his platform, DeSantis pledged to "end the idea that the children of illegal aliens are entitled to birthright citizenship if they are born in the United States." Arguing that birthright citizenship is "inconsistent with the original understanding of the 14th Amendment," he promised to "force the courts and Congress to finally address this failed policy."

Speaking on Monday at a campaign stop in Texas, DeSantis explained that he was "really motivated to bring this issue to a conclusion" after spending years hearing "Republicans and Democrats always chirping" without acting. The line, an implicit dig against Trump's failures, is an acknowledgment of sorts that neither DeSantis, nor Trump, or most politicians that came before, invented the concept of doing away with birthright citizenship. However, it also marks a new era for Republicans — The push against the 14th Amendment is no longer relegated to a grumbling nationalist fringe, or an outlying figure like Trump, but has now become a central tenet for the party at large.

How did conservatives get here?

"Trump's proposal is not really that new," immigration attorney Andy J. Semotiuk wrote in 2018 after Trump first floated his plan to use an executive order to counteract the 14th Amendment. "Republicans have long been bothered by birthright citizenship." In the mid-1990s, Republicans attempted to introduce legislation, and add language to the party platform reflecting their support for laws or even a constitutional amendment assuring that "children born in the United States of parents who are not legally present in the United States or who are not long-term residents are not automatically citizens." Crucially, however, those efforts were tempered by the GOP's own 1996 presidential candidate, Sen. Bob Dole, and his running mate, former Rep. Jack Kemp, who stressed that "If you're born in America, you're an American." That same election, Dole would famously encourage Republicans working to limit their party based on race and religion to seek "exits, which are clearly marked, for you to walk out of."