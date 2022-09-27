'Unprecedented' underwater leaks reported in Nord Stream gas pipeline

Sweden and Denmark said Tuesday they were investigating leaks in the two Nord Stream gas pipelines built to carry natural gas from Russia to Europe, reports The Financial Times.

The operator of the pipelines, which have been at the center of Europe's energy crisis since Russia invaded Ukraine, said three underwater lines in the Baltic Sea had suffered "unprecedented" damage, writes The Washington Post. The reports triggered suspicion of sabotage.

Two of the pipes are part of Nord Stream 1, a major source of gas for Europe. The other is part of Nord Stream 2, which Western nations blocked under sanctions to punish Russia for invading Ukraine. Russia has squeezed Nord Stream 1 deliveries in retaliation. The leaks won't immediately affect gas supply. Russia halted the flow through Nord Stream 1 this month.