Ukrainian actress Mila Kunis condemns Russia, launches $30 million fundraiser with Ashton Kutcher

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are set to donate $3 million to help Ukrainians amid Russia's invasion.

The couple announced on Instagram they've launched a fundraiser on GoFundMe with the goal of raising $30 million for humanitarian aid over a week after Russia attacked Ukraine, where Kunis was born. They said they'd be matching up to $3 million in donations, an amount the fundraiser has surpassed.

"We're raising funds to support a relief effort that will have immediate impact and supply much needed refugee and humanitarian aid to the area," Kutcher said. "The principal challenge right now is logistics. We need to get housing and we need to get supplies and resources into the area."

The donations will go to Airbnb.org and Flexport.org, "two organizations who are actively on the ground providing immediate help to those who need it most," the GoFundMe page said. Flexport is providing supplies to refugee sites, while Airbnb is offering housing for refugees.

Kunis was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, and her family fled to Los Angeles in 1991, when she was 7.

"I have always considered myself an American, a proud American," Kunis said. "I love everything that this country has done for myself and my family. But today, I have never been more proud to be a Ukrainian. The events that have unfolded in Ukraine are devastating. There is no place in this world for this kind of unjust attack on humanity."

Kutcher also said he has "never been more proud to be married to a Ukrainian" and commended the "bravery of the people of the country that she was born in."

As of Friday afternoon, Kunis and Kutcher's page had already raised more than $6 million.