Ukrainians have received almost $2 million from Airbnb guests who never showed up

On Wednesday and Thursday, Ukrainian Airbnb hosts have grossed nearly $2 million from 61,000 bookings for guests who never intended to show up.

According to NPR, "people abroad are booking stays and letting hosts know that it's a gesture of solidarity" to help financially support Ukrainians as they country suffers under a Russian invasion.

"More than 10 bookings came in today. This was surprising, it's very supportive at the moment," Volodymyr Bondarenko, who rents out a one-bedroom apartment in Kyiv through Airbnb, told CNN Friday. "I told many of my relatives and friends that I plan to use this money to help our people who need it at this time."

According to NPR, Airbnb has also offered free temporary housing to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees and has suspended all operations in Russia and Belarus.

We need more people to help https://t.co/AlJ3K7hk8Y offer free, short-term housing to up to 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine. Sign up to host a refugee here: https://t.co/BOjP3NjW21 — Airbnb (@Airbnb) March 1, 2022

European Union Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said Sunday that Europe "should be prepared for millions" of Ukrainian refugees.