Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher reach $30 million goal in Ukraine fundraiser

Ukraine-born actress Mila Kunis, along with her husband Ashton Kutcher, has successfully raised over $30 million for Ukraine aid.

Kunis and Kutcher announced on Instagram their fundraiser has passed its goal of raising $30 million, which they said would go toward "much needed refugee and humanitarian aid to the area" amid Russia's invasion. They also said they would match donations up to $3 million.

"We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the support, and while this is far from a solve of the problem, our collective effort will provide a softer landing for so many people as they forge ahead into their future of uncertainty," Kunis said.

The money was raised on GoFundMe, and Kunis and Kutcher said it would benefit Flexport.org, which is organizing shipments of supplies for refugees, and Airbnb.org, which is providing free housing to refugees. As of Friday morning, $34.4 million has been donated by more than 67,000 people.

Though the fundraising goal has been reached, Kutcher said "our work is not done," and he pledged to ensure the money has "the maximum impact for those in need." They also urged followers to "please don't stop donating" to help Ukraine.

Kunis was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, and she came to the United States when she was 7. She has condemned Russia's "devastating" invasion of the country, saying "there is no place in this world for this kind of unjust attack on humanity." In a recent interview with Maria Shriver, Kunis also said she feels "like a part of my heart just got ripped out." At the same time, she told Shriver Russian citizens shouldn't be treated as the enemy.

"I don't want there to be a thing of 'all Russians are horrible human beings,'" Kunis said. "I don't want that to be the rhetoric. So I do encourage people to look at it from a perspective of it's the people in power, not the people themselves."