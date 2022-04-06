Runners from Russia and Belarus won't be allowed to compete in the Boston Marathon

The Boston Marathon will not let runners from Russia and Belarus compete in this year's race, organizers said Wednesday.

Tom Grilk, president and CEO of the Boston Athletic Association, said in a statement that the group is "horrified and outraged by what we have seen and learned from the reporting in Ukraine. We believe that running is a global sport, and as such, we must do what we can to show our support to the people of Ukraine."

It is unclear how many runners will be affected by this ban. Organizers said citizens of Russia and Belarus who live in other countries will still be able to participate in the race, which is scheduled for April 18.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in late February, Russian and its ally, Belarus, have been prohibited from participating in other sporting events, The New York Times reports. FIFA has banned Russia's national team and all clubs from international competition "until further notice," and the International Olympic Committee has recommended Russian and Belarusian athletes be barred from future events.