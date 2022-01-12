Roddy Ricch drops out as SNL musical guest 'due to COVID exposure on my team'

Roddy Ricch has dropped out of his appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend after at least one member of his team was exposed to COVID-19, the rapper announced in a Wednesday Instagram post.

"Due to recent COVID exposure on my team and to keep everyone safe I won't be able to perform on SNL this weekend," Ricch wrote. "I'm working with the SNL team to lock in a new date though!" Saturday would have been the rapper's SNL debut, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Roddy Ricch says he'll be unable to perform on SNL this weekend due to "recent COVID exposure on my team." NBC says that Bleachers will be the new musical guest this episode. pic.twitter.com/rzntH4W2df — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 12, 2022

Jack Antonoff's Bleachers will replace Ricch as the musical guest on the Jan. 15 show, NBC said. Ariana DeBose, who played Anita in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, will host.

Wednesday's musical switch-up is just the latest COVID-19 headache for Studio 8H, The Hollywood Reporter notes. The show was forced to tape its last show in December with no studio audience and limited crew after multiple staff members tested positive for the virus.