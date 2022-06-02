How far can states go in regulating guns in the aftermath of Uvalde?

The gruesome and shocking murder of 19 elementary school students and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas last week has renewed a seemingly neverending debate about gun laws in the United States, and lawmakers and legal experts are again focusing on what can, and cannot, be changed. Here's everything you need to know:

With yet another effort to cobble together 60 votes to override the filibuster in the Senate underway, both national and state leaders are thinking about how they can pursue reform in the legal context created by the Supreme Court's 2008 decision in District of Columbia v. Heller, and the subsequent 2010 case McDonald v. Chicago, which held that the individual right to bear arms applies to all 50 states plus D.C. This process is known as "selective incorporation" and uses provisions of the 14th Amendment to apply the Bill of Rights to the states. Since then, it has never been entirely clear what kinds of new restrictions states or the federal government could place on firearms, an ambiguity that is likely to be resolved soon one way or another in the courts.

What reforms are being proposed in the Senate?

As in the aftermath of the similarly unthinkable 2012 killings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, the Uvalde massacre has prompted the seemingly inert Senate into negotiations over the shape of potential reforms. A bipartisan and eclectic group of 8 Senators working on details includes the usual moderate suspects like Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) but also passionate advocates for action like Chris Murphy (D-Conn.). The agenda is relatively tame – an expansion of background check policies for those seeking to purchase firearms, as well as ways to prod states to adopt "red flag laws" like those on the books in California and New York that can authorize the seizure of guns from those deemed to be a danger to themselves or others. More sweeping legislation sought by many Democrats to ban "assault weapons" (itself a hotly disputed term) like the AR-15 used in so many mass shootings over the past two decades, does not appear to be on the table, even though such a ban existed from 1994 to 2004. The Senate's likely proposals, should they pass, seem unlikely to run afoul of existing constitutional jurisprudence, although they would likely be challenged in court.

How far can states go in regulating guns?

The more consequential action on gun regulations might happen in Democratic-controlled states where legislators and governors have the votes to pursue more aggressive interventions. Heller has often been described as preventing states from implementing stricter gun laws, but Kate Shaw and John Bash, who were Supreme Court clerks during the Heller decision, argued otherwise in The New York Times. But at least for the time being (more on that below), states can and have enacted quite different laws regulating the possession of guns, with advocacy groups issuing dueling scorecards and grades. In California, for example, Large Capacity Magazines are illegal, as is the sale of semi-automatic rifles to individuals under the age of 21, although the latter provision was just struck down by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.