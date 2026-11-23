A compound found in a plant that grows in the Brazilian rainforest could potentially be a more effective and more sustainable form of sunscreen. Researchers are optimistic about its potential to be used for broad-spectrum sun protection in the future.

Plant defense

Brachycerine, a substance that comes from the leaves of the Psychotria brachyceras plant , “absorbs in the UV range” and is a “powerful antioxidant” that guards against solar radiation, said a study published in the journal Photochemistry and Photobiology . The compound, when applied to human skin samples, “protected the integrity of nerve endings” as well as “prevented DNA damage” when “exposed to UV-A and UV-B light,” said a release about the study. Researchers confirmed that brachycerine is not toxic to mammalian cells.

While promising, brachycerine testing was “conducted on donated skin samples in a laboratory” and not on “people applying the ingredient in their daily routines,” said Mindbodygreen . Past research has suggested that skin samples “respond to UV much like skin on the body,” but “more evidence is needed before these compounds could be added to future broad-spectrum sunscreens.”

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Green screen

Psychotria brachyceras produces this chemical to “cope with environmental stress, and sunlight is one of the biggest stressors they face,” said StudyFinds. To protect the plant’s leaves, brachycerine can perform “double duty” by “absorbing UV light directly while also cleaning up the cellular damage [the light] causes.” Standard sunscreens “usually just block rays, leaving whatever sneaks through to mess up your tissue,” said Vice .

Many chemical sunscreens have also “raised environmental concerns because they can enter wastewater and reach aquatic ecosystems,” said Mindbodygreen. A plant-based product would be less harmful .

Scientists “already know how to sustainably propagate” the Brazilian tree, said Vice. As such, brachycerine is a “promising, sustainable key component for novel broad-spectrum natural sunscreens,” said study author Arthur Germano Fett-Neto in the release.