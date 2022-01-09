Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office announced Sunday night.

In a statement, Ocasio-Cortez's office said the lawmaker is "experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The congresswoman received her booster shot this fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance."

Ocasio-Cortez's Twitter account also shared a link with more information on what to do if exposed to COVID-19, test positive, or want to scheduled a vaccine or testing appointment in New York City.