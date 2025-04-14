North America is 'dripping' into Earth's mantle
Things are rocky below the surface
The oldest crust on Earth, known to be unchanging, is actually being altered in real time. The North American continent is "dripping" rock into the lower layers of the Earth, new research says, and in the process providing new information about how continents and landmasses evolve.
Between a rock and a hard place
The Earth's continents contain cratons, which are ancient and stable pieces of the crust that very rarely change and deform. Any changes to cratons happen over a long geologic timescale. But a paper published in the journal Nature Geoscience found that the underside of the North American continent is "dripping" as we speak. Underneath the U.S. Midwest, the continent is losing blobs of rock into the Earth's mantle.
Scientists had posited that there was something beneath the North American craton causing the drips, and indeed that something turned out to be a "chunk of oceanic crust that broke off from an ancient tectonic plate called the Farallon plate," said Live Science. The slab of rock is applying a downward dragging force on the continent and is "both redirecting the flow of material in the mantle such that it is wearing away the bottom of the North American craton" and also "releasing volatile compounds that are weakening the base of the crust," said Newsweek.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The Farallon plate is interacting with the whole North American craton, but the dripping is concentrated in the Midwest. The researchers used a full-waveform tomographic model of the North American plate that showed "extensive drip-like features," said the paper. "Because of the use of this full-waveform method, we have a better representation of that important zone between the deep mantle and the shallower lithosphere where we would expect to get clues on what's happening with the lithosphere," Thorsten Becker, a professor at the University of Texas at Austin's Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences and Institute for Geophysics and co-author of the paper, said in a press release.
Rocky rearrangement
This is not the first time scientists have found evidence of cratons changing. A study published at the end of 2024 found that the North China Craton had undergone deformation too. However, the interesting part of the North American craton discovery is that the changes are happening now, which "gives scientists an unprecedented opportunity to learn more about the geology of these lithospheric cores," said Popular Mechanics.
There is much to be found in timely evidence. Geologists can "observe developments in close-to-real-time by tracking the rate at which seismic waves from earthquakes move through the craton," said IFL Science. "That gives us a much better opportunity to make sense of the details than an example from the deep past." The Earth's geologic history has changed dramatically through the years. "This sort of thing is important if we want to understand how a planet has evolved over a long time," Becker said. "It helps us understand: how do you make continents, how do you break them and how do you recycle them."
The good news is that we will not feel any noticeable difference in our lifetime. "The mantle processes driving the dripping can influence how tectonic plates evolve over time, but they are very slow going," said the press release. Also, the dripping is "expected to eventually stop as the remnants of the tectonic plate sinks deeper into the mantle and its influence over the craton fades" — a sort of tectonic law of diminishing returns.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.
-
8 essentials for the perfect picnic
The Week Recommends Celebrate warmer weather by dining al fresco
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Crossword: April 14, 2025
The Week's daily crossword
By The Week Staff Published
-
Sudoku hard: April 14, 2025
The Week's daily hard sudoku puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
The dubious nature of de-extinction
The Explainer Is it a vanity project backed by billions, or the future of animal conservation?
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
Scientists genetically revive extinct 'dire wolves'
Speed Read A 'de-extinction' company has revived the species made popular by HBO's 'Game of Thrones'
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Toxic algae could be causing sea lions to attack
In the Spotlight A particular algae is known to make animals more aggressive
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Space ads could be coming to a sky near you
Under the radar Making space for commercial profits
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Scientists want to fight malaria by poisoning mosquitoes with human blood
Under the radar Drugging the bugs
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
We could be living in a black hole
Under the radar And our universe may not be the only one
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Quantum leap: scientists skeptical of Microsoft's invention of a new state of matter
Under the Radar The tech company might become the proverbial 'boy who cried wolf' in quantum computing if the claims are disproven
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
Sea geniuses: all the ways that octopuses are wildly intelligent
The Explainer There's more to the tentacles than meets the eye
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published