Now you see them, now you don’t: the new photosensitive tattoos

PhotoTat ink is only visible under UV light

Devika Rao, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Illustrative collage of a pinup-style drawing of a woman, a hand pressing a button, and the same woman covered in tattoos
PhotoTat ink isn't visible under white light
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

You may be able to turn your tattoos on and off in the near future. A new type of tattoo ink uses light to make the body markings appear and disappear. The result is customizable body art.

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Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

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