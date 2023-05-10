The price (and pros) of tattoos

Aside from their long-lasting imagery, what effect do tattoos have on the body, or, more specifically, the immune system?

Why are tattoos permanent?

When a person gets tattooed, the ink is deposited via tiny punctures under the top layer of the skin, explained anthropologist Christopher Lynn. As a result, the body views a tattoo as a wound and sends out macrophages, or white blood cells, to heal the area.

But tattoo ink is especially difficult for the cell enzymes to break down. "The reason pigment stays there is because the pigment particles are too big to be eaten by the white cells," Dr. Anne Laumann, a dermatology professor at Northwestern University, told Popular Science. Instead of breaking down, the ink is passed from macrophage to macrophage, which is why the tattoo becomes fuzzier over time, especially as the skin itself ages and warps. "So not only does it bleed a bit because the pigment moves gradually over time and so those will tend to become sort of smoky edges, but also the whole line might become a little distorted over the years," Laumann said. Basically, adds ZME Science, "your tattoo and your body's immune system are locked in a tug that never stops."

How do tattoos affect your body?

Because the body is constantly fighting with the ink, tattoos may actually impact your larger immune system ... though how, exactly, is still up for debate. "What if you are forcing [white blood cells] to take care of these foreign clumps of pigment instead of doing immune surveillance?" posited virologist Juliet Morrison, speaking with The Atlantic's Katherine J. Wu.

The immune system may actually be slightly weakened following a new tattoo, potentially putting the body "at a disadvantage if a new tattoo ends up inflamed, infected, or triggering allergies," Wu writes. But in the long term, "small bits of damage to the skin — administered by a professional using sterile, hypoallergenic equipment and materials — could even keep nearby immune cells spry," Wu says. Indeed, some studies have found that tattoo ink creates a sort of "priming effect" for your immune system, whereby the body, on high alert from the pesky tattoo ink, is supposedly better able to detect other infections, noted Lynn, the anthropologist. Separately, he told Wu that "frequent tattooing gives the immune system a regular, low-intensity workout — and keeps certain bits of our defensive armamentarium more fit."