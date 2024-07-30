The fight to save the world's most famous cheeses

Reliance on exhausted fungal strains threatens the future of a host of blue cheeses

A fromagerie in Paris in 1949
A fromagerie in Paris in 1949
(Image credit: Keystone-France / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
By
published
in under the radar

When we think of endangered species, we tend to imagine tigers, rhinos and pandas rather than Stilton, Camembert and Brie. But behind the scenes, biologists are fighting a quiet war to save the dwindling fungi behind some of the world's famous cheeses from extinction.

The solution might come from an unexpected quarter – Nottingham, where a fungal biology start-up has been working on a project to give mould its mojo back. Myconeos, which works with scientists at the University of Nottingham, says it is developing a "holy grail" to ensure the survival of beloved cheeses.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Under The Radar Cheese Food
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Rebecca Messina, The Week UK

Rebecca Messina is the deputy editor of The Week's UK digital team. She first joined The Week in 2015 as an editorial assistant, later becoming a staff writer and then deputy news editor, and was also a founding panellist on "The Week Unwrapped" podcast. In 2019, she became digital editor on lifestyle magazines in Bristol, in which role she oversaw the launch of interiors website YourHomeStyle.uk, before returning to The Week in 2024.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸