South Korea's Yoon performs 'American Pie' at White House dinner

Not only can South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol lead a nation, but he can also lead a room in a rousing rendition of Don McLean's "American Pie."

In a moment that will surely go down in White House history, Yoon serenaded guests at a state dinner on Wednesday with a few lines from the hit American classic, which was apparently his favorite in school. "[W]e want to hear you sing it," President Biden told his South Korean counterpart, before the latter took the mic. After belting out a few lines, Yoon concluded his performance to "huge cheers and a standing ovation," per NBC News.

Biden then presented Yoon, who is visiting Washington on a six-day state trip, with a guitar autographed by McLean. "The next state dinner we're going to have," the president said, "you're looking at the entertainment."

"I had no damn idea you could sing," he added.

McLean, who was invited to the dinner but couldn't attend, was equally blown away by Yoon's performance. "What a moment last night was, as I watched the video clips. I wish I could have been there, but there always is a next time," he said in a statement. "I hope President Yoon learns how to play the guitar that I signed so when we meet, in the future, we can do the song together!"

In addition to the state dinner, the pair of leaders also on Wednesday announced an agreement to together combat the rising nuclear threat from North Korea. That said, has anyone tried ... serenading Kim Jong Un?