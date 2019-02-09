Trump's next summit with Kim Jong Un will be in Hanoi, Vietnam

President Trump announced the specific location of his upcoming second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in a tweet Friday evening:

My representatives have just left North Korea after a very productive meeting and an agreed upon time and date for the second Summit with Kim Jong Un. It will take place in Hanoi, Vietnam, on February 27 & 28. I look forward to seeing Chairman Kim & advancing the cause of peace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2019

At the State of the Union address Tuesday, Trump mentioned Vietnam as the location of the meeting but did not offer further details. The first summit between the two leaders took place in Singapore in June of last year.

In a second tweet Friday, Trump predicted Kim's leadership would bring North Korea into a new era of prosperity:

North Korea, under the leadership of Kim Jong Un, will become a great Economic Powerhouse. He may surprise some but he won’t surprise me, because I have gotten to know him & fully understand how capable he is. North Korea will become a different kind of Rocket - an Economic one! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2019

He was similarly optimistic at the SOTU address, describing his work with Kim as part of a "historic push for peace on the Korean Peninsula."

"Our hostages have come home, nuclear testing has stopped, and there has not been a missile launch in 15 months," Trump said. "If I had not been elected president of the United States, we would right now, in my opinion, be in a major war with North Korea with potentially millions of people killed. Much work remains to be done, but my relationship with Kim Jong Un is a good one." Bonnie Kristian