Foreign affairs
Trump's next summit with Kim Jong Un will be in Hanoi, Vietnam

February 9, 2019

President Trump announced the specific location of his upcoming second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in a tweet Friday evening:

At the State of the Union address Tuesday, Trump mentioned Vietnam as the location of the meeting but did not offer further details. The first summit between the two leaders took place in Singapore in June of last year.

In a second tweet Friday, Trump predicted Kim's leadership would bring North Korea into a new era of prosperity:

He was similarly optimistic at the SOTU address, describing his work with Kim as part of a "historic push for peace on the Korean Peninsula."

"Our hostages have come home, nuclear testing has stopped, and there has not been a missile launch in 15 months," Trump said. "If I had not been elected president of the United States, we would right now, in my opinion, be in a major war with North Korea with potentially millions of people killed. Much work remains to be done, but my relationship with Kim Jong Un is a good one." Bonnie Kristian

Extreme weather
Seattle got nearly a whole winter's worth of snow in a single day

February 9, 2019

Seattle got 6.4 inches of snow on Friday, which is just shy of the 6.8 inches the city usually receives in an entire year.

Continued snowfall Saturday brought accumulation to 7.2 inches and counting, while inland areas of Washington State have up to 18 inches of snow on the ground. The unusual amount of snow comes via Winter Storm Maya, which has also closed part of Interstate 90 and left more than 50,000 homes and businesses without power.

More snow, strong winds, and temperatures consistently below freezing are expected to continue throughout the weekend. For those trapped at home by the wintry weather, here's a happy corgi to remind you it's not all bad. Bonnie Kristian

get out
Democrats call for Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax to resign over sexual assault allegations

February 9, 2019

The Democratic Party of Virginia on Saturday called for the resignation of Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D) a day after a second woman accused him of sexual assault. "Given the credible nature of the sexual assault claims" against Fairfax, the party statement said, "it has become clear that he can no longer fulfill the duties and responsibilities of his post."

Prominent Democrats including former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Sens. Cory Booker (N.J.), Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.), Kamala Harris (Calif.), and Tim Kaine (Va.) have also called for Fairfax's resignation.

Fairfax has denied both sexual assault allegations, demanded an investigation into the claims against him, and said he will not leave office.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is also enmeshed in scandal following the revelation that his 1984 medical school yearbook page contains a photo of a man in blackface and one in Ku Klux Klan robes. The Democratic Party of Virginia, McAuliffe, and a number of congressional Democrats have demanded Northam's resignation as well. Bonnie Kristian

Here we go again
A deal to avert a second shutdown is reportedly close — but will Trump sign it?

February 9, 2019
President Trump
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Bipartisan congressional negotiators working on a federal spending deal to avert a second partial government shutdown reported Friday afternoon they are close to reaching an agreement.

Talks will continue over the the weekend, and negotiators from both houses of Congress hope to have a finalized proposal Monday so a vote can take place well before their deadline of Friday, Feb. 15.

The question remains whether President Trump will sign any package which does not include the $5.7 billion he has demanded for border wall construction. Democrats have been adamant they will not approve that much, but Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-Calif.), one of the negotiators, suggested Friday something in the range of $1.6 to $2 billion for "physical barriers" "possibly could be workable."

"I think the political reality is we can't get to [$5.7 billion]," said Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-Tenn.), a GOP negotiator who is aiming for $1.6 billion in wall funding. "I think [Trump] understands that we're operating under a divided government scenario and we've got to get the best deal that we can get." Bonnie Kristian

royal rumble
Thai king opposes his sister's campaign for prime minister

February 9, 2019
Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn in 2008
Pornchai Kittiwongsakul/Getty Images

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn on Friday said a bid by his sister, Princess Ubolratana Mahidol, to serve as the country's prime minister would be "inappropriate" and unconstitutional.

The Thai royal family traditionally stays out of electoral politics, and "though she has relinquished her royal titles in writing," the king said, his sister "maintained her status and carried herself as a member of the Chakri dynasty."

Ubolratana was nominated by the Thai Raksa Chart Party, which opposes the military junta that took power via coup in 2014, including current Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha.

The election in March will be Thailand's first since the coup. Read more about the Thai junta here at The Week. Bonnie Kristian

flawless legal logic
Roger Stone says he shouldn't be subject to a gag order because he's less popular on Instagram than Kim Kardashian

February 9, 2019
Roger Stone
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Special Counsel Robert Mueller's office said Friday it would support a "narrowly-tailored" gag order for Roger Stone, President Trump's longtime adviser and friend who last month was indicted by Mueller's team on seven counts, including obstruction of an official proceeding, witness tampering, and making false statements.

"The order would be supported by a finding that there is a substantial likelihood that extrajudicial comments by trial participants will undermine a fair trial," Mueller's team said. The statement cited recent television appearances in which Stone discussed "the merits of the charges, the nature of the evidence, the identity and credibility of trial witnesses, and the motives of the prosecution."

Stone objected to the proposal via his attorneys, arguing that public comment on politics and men's fashion is his job, so a gag order would interfere with his ability to earn a living. He also deployed the classic "I'm less famous than Kim Kardashian" defense.

"While Roger Stone may be familiar to those who closely follow American politics, he is hardly ubiquitous in the larger landscape of popular consciousness," Stone's lawyers wrote. "An example of how limited and narrow his public presence is, is that Kim Kardashian has 59.5 million followers on Twitter. By contrast, Roger Stone has no Twitter account at all and, thus has no Twitter followers. On Instagram, Kim Kardashian has 126 million followers. Roger Stone’s Instagram following amounts to 39 thousand subscribers."

Stone is not on Twitter because the social network suspended his account in 2017. His Instagram account, where Stone is marketing "Roger Stone did nothing wrong" shirts, is indeed less popular than that of the most ubiquitous reality television star of the last decade. Bonnie Kristian

if you say so
Trump declared in 'very good health' after annual physical exam

February 9, 2019
President Trump
Pool/Getty Images

White House physician Dr. Sean Conley on Friday reported preliminary results of President Trump's annual physical exam, which was completed earlier that day.

"While the reports and recommendations are being finalized, I am happy to announce the president of the United States is in very good health," Conley said, "and I anticipate he will remain so for the duration of his presidency, and beyond." The exam lasted four hours, did not require any sedation, and involved "a panel of 11 different board-certified specialists," Conley added.

Trump was given recommendations to change his diet and exercise regime after last year's physical found he was close to obesity. The president "admits he has not followed [those recommendations] religiously," said Principal Deputy White House Press Secretary Hogan Gidley on Friday. Bonnie Kristian

2020 watch
Elizabeth Warren to formally launch her 2020 campaign

February 9, 2019
Sen. Elizabeth Warren
Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is expected to formally launch her 2020 presidential campaign Saturday at an event in Lawrence, Massachusetts, north of Boston. She announced her plans to run on Dec. 31, becoming the first major Democratic candidate to join the race, but only debuted an exploratory committee at that time.

Warren will likely focus on her populist economic platform, highlighting issues of income inequality and workers' rights. Lawrence boasts a "history of working people coming together to make change, where the fight was hard, the battle was uphill, and where a group of women led the charge for all of us," Warren said in a video announcement of her rally.

After her launch event, Warren will head to nearby New Hampshire later Saturday and to Iowa on Sunday, hitting both early primary states before the weekend is out. Other declared Democratic candidates include Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) and Sens. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.).

Read The Week's Jeff Spross on where Warren differs from another possible 2020 contender, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), here. Bonnie Kristian

