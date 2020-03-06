Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, and Jimmy Kimmel nervously mock Trump's coronavirus 'hunch'

President Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday night he's got a "hunch" the coronavirus death rate is "way under 1 percent," not the "false" 3.4 percent rate from the World Health Organization. Thursday's Late Show dramatized why hunches are no way to make medical policy.
The coronavirus "is all anybody's talking about," Stephen Colbert said at The Late Show. "You could say America has coronavirus fever — but you should not, that would be in poor taste." As of Thursday there were "210 confirmed cases in 18 states with double-digit fatalities, so last night, Donald Trump went on Fox News to lie about everything," he said. "Science is not based on hunches. That's why 'Bill Nye the Science Guy' is more successful than his rival 'Phil Munch, Man of Hunch.'"
"We really would have been better off with a monkey president," Jimmy Kimmel sighed on Kimmel Live. "Who cares what the immunologists say, Donald Trump has a hunch. Here's the thing: If you're president of the United States, you don't go with hunches. You have the world's greatest scientists at your disposal, you go with them."
In his chat with Hannity, Trump "even floated the idea that people with the coronavirus could go into work," Kimmel said. "See, for him, going to work means sitting around watching nine hours of Fox News in his underpants, so he doesn't understand what that means. All he cares about is money. He's worried about the stock market before the election, so his plan is to pretend the virus away."
"Trump's been trying to pretend the problem doesn't exist because he knows he'll get blamed for it, and he knows that because if he weren't president right now, he'd definitely be blaming whoever was president," Seth Meyers said at Late Night. "In fact, yesterday, he even lied and blamed a past president for the current lack of testing." It's dumb to "blame Obama for something that didn't exist when he left office," he added. "And it won't surprise you to learn that this lie was immediately debunked — even the White House couldn't explain it."
"This is the kind of public health crisis that tests the competence and honesty of our president, and obviously Trump is completely unequipped on both counts," Meyers said. "We need truth, transparency, and testing, and we're not going to get it from Donald Trump." At least that's his hunch. Peter Weber
The Democratic nomination is pretty much settled, at least in FiveThirtyEight's eyes.
In its first update of its prediction model since Super Tuesday, FiveThirtyEight gives former Vice President Joe Biden an 88 percent chance of getting the majority of delegates he needs to win the Democratic nomination. The once-frontrunning possibility of a contested convention has fallen to 10 percent, while Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has fallen to a distant two percent.
Biden had very slim chances of earning the primary outright before Super Tuesday. But winning 14 states and surpassing Sanders in the delegate count has shot him to the biggest lead any candidate has seen so far in the race. When looking at FiveThirtyEight's prediction of winning just a plurality of the delegates and forcing a contested convention, Biden's chances rise even higher to 94 percent.
FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver does advise taking the forecast with "a bit of caution" until some more post-Super Tuesday polling comes in. After all, results from that night and most polls that have come out in the few days after have included candidates who have since dropped out of the race. Some states also haven't even finished counting all their votes and finalizing results, and the Super Tuesday results themselves could influence voters in upcoming polls, Silver also notes. Kathryn Krawczyk
"We don't actually know what the magnitude of the virus is going to be, although frankly, so far, it looks relatively contained," Kudlow told CNBC on Friday. "...The vast majority of Americans are not at risk of this virus."
Kudlow also said "America should stay at work," arguing that the private sector is "going to solve this disease" and again reiterating, "I will still argue to you that this is contained. It can't be airtight, but ... in a relative sense, relative to our population, relative to ordinary flus ... I think it is relatively contained."
CNBC host David Faber challenged Kudlow on his claims throughout the interview, at one point telling him that the coronavirus is "much more serious than the flu, as you know." Faber also told Kudlow that "it's very hard to say whether it really is in any way contained or whether we are not all at risk," to which Kudlow responded, "Well, I'm not sure where you're going on that." Brendan Morrow
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is rich, but he's not that rich.
The false inflation of Bloomberg's wealth started when a journalist incorrectly tweeted that he could've used his $500 million in 2020 ad spending and "given each American $1 million and still have money left over." Then, without anyone breaking out a calculator, the tweet ended up on MSNBC's 11th Hour with Brian Williams, with both the host and The New York Times' Mara Gay going along with it.
"Somebody tweeted recently ... with the money he spent he could've given every American a million dollars," Gay said of Bloomberg on the show. "When I saw this on social media tonight, it kind of all became clear," Williams said before reading the false tweet out loud. "Don't tell us if you're ahead of us on the math here," Williams continued. Someone should've. "It's true, it's disturbing," Gay continued. It is very much not the former.
Let's get one thing clear: Bloomberg's spending on his failed presidential run could've been used to give every American about $1.50. He'd have to have $330 trillion to give every American the money that tweet promised. Kathryn Krawczyk
Not every candidate can hold up to President Trump's high standard of niceness.
On Friday, Trump was asked about the recent departure of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) from the 2020 presidential race, and if sexism played a part in her loss. "No, I think lack of talent was her problem," Trump said, calling Warren "a very mean person."
After Trump's initial assesment of Warren's talent, he did concede that she "was a good debater" who "destroyed [former New York City Mayor] Mike Bloomberg very quickly." "But people don't like her. She's a very mean person," Trump continued.
TRUMP says @ewarren lost because “people don’t like her. She’s a very mean person. And people don’t like her. People don’t want that. They like a person like me, that’s not mean.”pic.twitter.com/k9mOTMaH7B
America's coronavirus outbreak hasn't hurt its job market just yet.
The U.S. economy beat expectations to add 273,000 jobs in February, even as COVID-19 raised concerns of an economic slowdown. The stock market saw a massive decline at the end of the month, but the unemployment rate still fell slightly from 3.6 to 3.5 percent, the Labor Department reported Friday.
That unemployment rate is the lowest the U.S. has seen in 50 years, CNBC notes. But including people not looking for work and those with part-time jobs looking for full-time grew a bit to 7 percent. The health care, restaurant, and construction industries, as well as government hiring, boosted the job gains.
February may mark the last glimpse of a growing economy for awhile, seeing as most of the month wasn't spent in the grips of COVID-19 fear. The Federal Reserve Board had recently taken emergency action to calm the economy, but it didn't stop the stock market from zig-zagging throughout the past week. Kathryn Krawczyk
The COVID-19 coronavirus has made its way into Vatican City.
The Vatican on Friday confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus, with a spokesperson saying a patient in Vatican City's health facility has tested positive, The Wall Street Journal reports. Outpatient health services at the Vatican have reportedly been temporarily suspended.
Additionally, the Journal reports the Vatican "has also sterilized offices in its Secretariat of State because of a suspected, unverified case of the virus there."
This comes as the death toll from the new coronavirus in Italy rose to 148. The country has experienced one of the largest outbreaks of the coronavirus with almost 4,000 cases, The Washington Post notes. Globally, the number of coronavirus cases is nearing 100,000.
The clock is ticking for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who only have a few weeks left before stepping back as full-time senior royals and just made their first official joint appearance since the shock announcement.
Harry and Meghan on Thursday attended the Endeavour Fund Awards honoring wounded service personnel in London for what CNN notes was their first appearance together for an official duty since they announced in January they would "step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family," as well as Meghan's first appearance in the United Kingdom in several weeks.
Harry at the event told attendees that "Meghan and I are so happy to be back here with you," also saying, "Being able to serve queen and country is something we all are rightly proud of, and it never leaves us. Once served, always serving."
BuzzFeed News notes that Harry, who at another recent event asked to be introduced without the "prince," seemed to obliquely reference his impeding step back as a senior royal at one point by saying, "Many of you have told me tonight that you have my back. Well, I'm also going to tell you that I will always have yours."
Harry and Meghan have a few more events scheduled after this before they officially step back on March 31. Brendan Morrow