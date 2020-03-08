Italy takes drastic measure of locking down northern economic hubs to curb coronavirus

The Italian government Sunday took the drastic measure of shutting down much of the country's north in an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, restricting movement of around 16 million people in places like Milan and Venice until at least April 3.

Italy now has more than 5,800 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 233 people of died from the virus, the highest amount of deaths outside China, where it originated. Most of those cases have occurred Italy's northern regions, especially Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna, and Veneto, which combined account for 40 percent of the country's economic output and are home to many prominent tourism centers, so the restrictions will almost certainly damage the Italian in the short-term. Most public events will be canceled, including Mass, though churches will remain open. So will bars and restaurants, but patrons will be required to keep a safe distance from each other.

Some confusion remains about what the exact measures and nature of enforcement will be, and regional and local officials have complained the national government did not effectively communicate the plan before a draft leaked. The leak reportedly infuriated Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, although he said regional leaders had indeed been consulted.

But will some people simply don't think a movement ban will work in Italy, others are ready to make the sacrifice. "In China, they are more rigid," Miriam Ben Cheikh Amor, a 26-year-old waitress, told The New York Times. "Maybe we need some of that too." Read more at The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell