the coronavirus crisis
Trump only wants to hear good news about the coronavirus outbreak, hindering the response, officials say

7:33 a.m.

When Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar met with President Trump in late January, he "was having trouble focusing Trump's full attention on his coronavirus briefing," The Washington Post reports. "Trump instead interjected, badgering the health chief about the administration's messy decision to implement a limited ban on flavored e-cigarettes."

Azar "had concluded that the new coronavirus posed a public health risk and tried to share an urgent message with the president: The potential outbreak could leave tens of thousands of Americans sickened and many dead," Politico adds. "But Trump's aides mocked and belittled Azar as alarmist," and Azar, trying to ingratiate himself with Trump after a bruising fight with CMS chief Seema Verma, wasn't "in the position to deliver the message that the president didn't want to hear," one former official told Politico.

The coronavirus had already proved its ferocity in China by that point, but "the boss has made it clear, he likes to see his people fight, and he wants the news to be good," an adviser to a senior coronavirus team member tells Politico. "This is the world he's made."

Last Monday there were 89 cases in the U.S., Stephen Collinson writes at CNN. But after "a week packed with conflicting messages, misplaced optimism, and obfuscation by the president," the coronavirus "has now spread into 34 states and the District of Columbia, at least 550 cases have been confirmed, and at least 21 people have died," and "the true extent of the crisis was disguised by delays and malfunctions in coronavirus testing that suggest the administration squandered valuable time as the virus ravaged China to properly prepare for its U.S. arrival."

"For a president who lives in the moment, rarely planning too far ahead, the coronavirus has proved to be a leadership challenge he was not prepared for either," Peter Baker writes at The New York Times. Trump "has expressed an astonishing lack of knowledge while at the same time claiming to be a medical savant. He has treated the crisis as a partisan battle. ... He even admitted that he wanted to leave passengers stranded on a cruise ship rather than see statistics for the number of cases on American soil go up because it would look bad." Trump also incorrectly said tests were available for anyone who needs them.

Trump insists his administration has the COVID-19 outbreak under control. Peter Weber

Johnsplaining
John Oliver explains sheriffs, urges viewers to research if theirs is 'good, bad, or a total weirdo'

4:11 a.m.

"When you hear the word 'sheriff,' most of us have two immediate associations: One, a Western lawman who handled cattle rustlin' and other livestock-related crimes, and two, Joe Arpaio, the infamously anti-immigrant sheriff," John Oliver said on Last Week Tonight. There are more than 3,000 sheriffs around the U.S., "and generally speaking, they run law enforcement at a county level," he added. "Cities or towns might have their own police departments as well, but in many areas, sheriffs are the only law enforcement around."

Sheriffs "oversee a lot of officers — around 25 percent of local law enforcement officers," Oliver said. "That's one-in-four cops. And depending on where you live, your sheriff might be good, bad, or a total weirdo." He had examples of all three types, and the last two categories were frequently intertwined.

Sheriffs are generally elected, "and once in office, sheriffs hold much more power than you may realize," Oliver said, "so with over 1,000 sheriff elections this year, possibly where you live, we thought tonight might be a good time to take a look at this job." In many states, sheriffs are constitutionally empowered to form posses and deputize anyone, but they exercise a lot of power by setting law enforcement priorities in a county — for good or bad — and operate the local jail with a lot of leeway. "Removing a sheriff between elections is almost impossible," he said, "so sheriffs operate with a lot of impunity," and "sheriff elections, like most down ballot elections, do not receive nearly enough attention, and often, they aren't even competitive." Oliver encouraged viewers to at least Google who their sheriff is and get a sense of whether he or she fits in the good, bad, or total weirdo category — and this being John Oliver, there is ample NSFW language and some extended jokes about bestiality. Watch below. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Through special program, California students learn about the importance of clean water while raising trout

3:55 a.m.
Rainbow trout.
iStock

Over eight weeks, third grade students at Glen View Elementary School watched as their classroom's rainbow trout eggs hatched and grew into juvenile fish, learning about everything from ecosystems to water quality along the way.

Glen View is in Escondido, California, where the school district has partnered with the Escondido Creek Conservancy to offer Trout in the Classroom. Through this program, students raise trout for release in a local lake. This benefits both the students — who learn about watersheds and how to care for living creatures — and the environment. "We all need clean water," Escondido Creek Conservancy Education Director Simon Breen told NBC San Diego. "We all need clean air and we're never going to get there if the next generation doesn't understand the steps that they can take."

This was the first time teacher Belle Basa participated in the program, and she said the fish "mostly cooperated," while the students loved coming in and keeping tabs on them. Last Wednesday, it was time for the fish, now about two inches long, to be released in San Diego's Lake Miramar, and the class said goodbye to each one as they were gently placed into the water. Student Jaqui Gonzalez told NBC San Diego she was happy for the fish, because "they're going to be free in the lake, not just a small room." Catherine Garcia

It wasn't all bad
New York City volunteers make sure the homeless don't feel left out during holidays

2:58 a.m.

Carrying backpacks filled to the brim with food, toiletries, flashlights, and first aid kits, the volunteers with Together Helping Others take to the streets of New York City once every two weeks, bringing these vital necessities to those who need them the most.

Husbands Jeffrey Newman and Jayson Conner started this nonprofit in 2018, and over the last two years, have handed out more than 3,500 backpacks to homeless individuals through their Backpacks for the Street program. Conner was once homeless, and remembers feeling invisible. "You can watch people in the street not make eye contact," he told CBS New York. "They'll literally look away as they are walking by."

Newman, Conner, and their dedicated Together Helping Others volunteers have spent the winter distributing coats, gloves, sleeping bags, and mylar blankets in addition to backpacks. On Valentine's Day, they also passed out extra bags with candy, hand warmers, and cards, since "so many feel they get left out of holidays," Newman said. They also don't just drop the backpacks off and leave, instead making sure to connect in a way that makes each recipient comfortable. "We wanted to bring compassion and dignity and humanity to this," Newman said. "We'll sit there and listen and get to know them. It's about treating each other like human beings." Catherine Garcia

What's in a name?
Twitter slaps its 1st 'manipulated media' label on video of Joe Biden shared by Trump

2:54 a.m.

Twitter announced last week that it will apply the label "manipulated media" to misleadingly edited or synthetic videos like deepfakes, and it used its new policy for the first time Sunday evening. The tagged post was from White House social media director Dan Scavino, and President Trump retweeted it for his 73 million followers.

The video in question shows Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden saying "we can only re-elect Donald Trump" during a speech Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri. Biden's full sentence was: "We can only re-elect Donald Trump if in fact we get engaged in this circular firing squad here. It's gotta be a positive campaign."

"Twitter applied the label to Scavino's tweet at about 5 p.m. on Sunday evening, about 18 hours after Scavino first shared the video," The Washington Post reports. "The video had at least 5 million views and more than 21,000 retweets as of Sunday evening. Twitter's rollout of the new label was not without technical glitches, however. The label was not showing up when people searched for Scavino's tweet, though Twitter spokeswoman Katie Rosborough said it was appearing in individuals' timelines. She added the company is working on a fix."

Twitter typically holds Trump's tweets and retweets to a looser standard, and Scavino protested that labeling the edited video was a step too far. "The video was NOT manipulated," he tweeted. Trump campaign officials and the Republican National Committee's spokeswoman also complained that changing the meaning of Biden's sentence by cutting it in half does not count as manipulation. Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said with such tactics, Trump "has made it inescapably clear that he's terrified of Joe Biden." After all, he added, "Trump himself is so panicked about Joe Biden that he got himself impeached trying to force a foreign country to lie about him." Peter Weber

Trade Wars
Saudi Arabia and Russia have started a mid-coronavirus oil price war, and the markets are not taking it well

1:48 a.m.

After Russia declined Friday to participate in an OPEC price-boosting oil production cut, Saudi Arabia announced Saturday night that it's slashing oil export prices by nearly 10 percent and ramping up production. When markets opened Sunday night, New York time, things got ugly quick.

Demand for oil was already falling amid the global coronavirus outbreak. And as the market took stock of the Russian-Saudi price war, crude oil futures fell more than 20 percent, the biggest one-day tumble since a record plunge in 1991 at the start of the Gulf War. U.S. stock futures fell the maximum allowed 5 percent, and trading was halted on futures tied to the S&P 500 for the first time since President Trump's election.

This crash in oil prices will be almost certainly make gas cheaper, which is good news for drivers, but "economically, this could get very bad for Texas and North Dakota," writes oil historian Gregory Brew. Saudi Arabia's price cut and production boost are "essentially a declaration of war on U.S. producers," especially the shale drillers who've made the U.S. a major oil exporter. "Back in 2014, Saudi Arabia's campaign to crush shale eventually backfired," leaving the U.S. with greater market share, Spencer Jakab explains at The Wall Street Journal, adding:

This time, though, U.S. producers can't squeeze similar efficiency gains out of the shale patch and Wall Street is unlikely to step in with a wave of fresh capital as quickly — particularly since petroleum demand is in the process of suffering a collapse sharper than during the global financial crisis. It will be bad. But it will be worse for OPEC, and for Saudi Arabia in particular. [Spencer Jakab, The Wall Street Journal]

It will be worse for Iran and Venezuela — Russian allies — as well. So why would Moscow do this? "If you are Russia, it's worth it for you to take a three-month price hit to see if you can knock out U.S. oil exports," Amy Myers Jaffe, an oil and Middle East expert at the Council on Foreign Relations, tells The New York Times. U.S. producers will hurt, but "shale isn't gone for good," Jakab predicts. "OPEC's power may be." Peter Weber

welcome to 2020
Alabama bill would lift decades-long ban on teaching yoga in public schools

1:44 a.m.
A woman does a yoga pose outside.
Phil Walter/Getty Images

Students in Alabama may soon have the opportunity to learn yoga poses in their public schools — they just won't be able to greet one another with "namaste."

Encouraged by conservative groups, the Alabama Board of Education voted in 1993 to ban yoga and meditation in public schools, The Guardian reports. Some schools have reported that parents complained yoga advocates a "non-Christian belief system," but state Rep. Jeremy Gray (D) hopes times have changed enough that his new bill lifting the ban will pass.

Gray's bill is expected to be debated Tuesday in the Alabama House of Representatives; if it passes with a two-thirds majority, it will move on to the state Senate. While the ban on teaching yoga in public schools would be lifted, the poses would have to have English names and the students would not be allowed to chant or say "namaste."

A former football player at North Carolina State University, Gray told CBS 42 last summer that yoga is beneficial for a number of reasons, and it helps him with "my discipline and being able to focus and to accomplish my goals." The bill didn't gain any traction during last year's legislative session, but Gray hopes this will be the year that Alabama's kids can finally learn the child's pose. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
As coronavirus spreads, France bans large public gatherings nationwide

12:28 a.m.
Olivier Véran.
Pascal Rossignol/AFP via Getty Images

With 1,126 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in France, the government has now banned public gatherings of more than 1,000 people.

"The priority is to do all we can to slow the transmission of the virus," Health Minister Olivier Véran said Sunday. The prohibition does not apply to political demonstrations, public transportation, or school exams, Reuters reports. Last week, the government banned gatherings of more than 5,000 people in coronavirus hotspots, but this new rule affects the entire country.

At least 19 people have died of COVID-19 in France, and the number of confirmed cases rose by 336 from Saturday to Sunday. Four members of France's National Assembly have tested positive for COVID-19 and are now hospitalized. Catherine Garcia

