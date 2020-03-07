See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Trump says doctors keep asking how he knows so much about the coronavirus

10:31 a.m.

President Trump mused about a career path not taken Friday.

Speaking to reporters at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, Georgia, about the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, which is spreading across the United States and throughout the world, Trump mentioned how much he enjoys talking about "this stuff." He attributes his previously unknown interest in epidemiological research to his uncle, Dr. John Trump, who used to teach at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The president, who considers himself a genius, raised the scale even higher for his uncle, who he described as a "super genius."

Trump said doctors he's come across as the administration tries to get a handle on the outbreak have been surprised about how much he knows about COVID-19. "Maybe I have a natural ability," he said. "Maybe I should have done that instead of running for president." Tim O'Donnell

spy game
Edit

An ex-MI6 officer reportedly recruited by security contractor with Trump ties helped infiltrate a major teachers union

12:52 p.m.
MI-6 logo.
Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images

British and American spies were recruited by Erik Prince, a security contractor with close ties to the Trump administration, to infiltrate numerous organizations considered hostile to the White House for Project Veritas, The New York Times reports.

The Times latest reported specifically deals with an ex-MI6 officer named Richard Seddon, who was recruited by Prince. He reportedly helped run an operation in which an undercover operative named Marisa Jorge would secretly tape conversations in a Michigan office of the American Federation of Teachers, one of the largest teachers' unions in the United States. Jorge was reportedly tasked with recording conversations between the union's leaders for Project Veritas, which uses selectively edited secret video to target media organizations and liberal groups, to find potentially damaging information that would be leaked to the public.

In one instance, Jorge wrote to Seddon that she had recorded a local union leader talking about Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. It's unclear if Seddon was involved in other operations related to Project Veritas, and it's also unknown, per the Times, whether any Trump administration officials or advisers were involved with or even aware that the plan was being carried out.

AFT sued Project Veritas for trespassing, eavesdropping, and other offenses. Project Veritas has always maintained it's methods are protected by the First Amendment, but many question whether its a legitimate journalistic enterprise. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

A 5-story hotel used for coronavirus quarantine collapsed in China. People are demanding an investigation.

12:16 p.m.
Hotel collapse in Quanzhou, China.
STR/AFP via Getty Images

While new cases appear to be slowing in China, the country is still reeling from fallout and criticism over its response to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

That was on full display Saturday when a five-story hotel in Quanzhou, China, used to quarantine people potentially exposed to COVID-19 after traveling to the epicenter, Hubei province, collapsed Saturday, reportedly trapping around 70 people. It is not clear if anyone has died, but Reuters reports 34 people have been rescued in the hours after the hotel collapsed.

A woman staying under quarantine at another hotel said she tried contacting her relatives who were in the hotel, and reportedly healthy, but has not yet been able to reach them. She said she's "very worried."

Some people are reportedly demanding an investigation into how the hotel collapsed, the reason for which is not currently known. But, either way, the incident will likely do little to quell anger directed at Beijing from China's citizenry over how the government has handled the COVID-19 outbreak from the beginning. Read more at Reuters. Tim O'Donnell

down the ballot
Edit

Democrats are more 'optimistic' about taking back the Senate after Biden surge

11:34 a.m.
Joe Biden.
Mario Tama/Getty Images

While they realize they still have a long way to go, some Democratic lawmakers are feeling more confident about their chances of flipping the Senate in 2020. And they're mostly thanking former Vice President Joe Biden, Politico reports.

Biden has re-established himself as the frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nomination after he secured a coalition of sorts with the backing of some of his more mderate contenders. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), although very much still alive in the race, has lost some of his momentum that had some Democratic members of Congress worried about losing House and Senate seats because of his more rigidly left-wing acumen.

"We have a better chance of winning now than we did just a few weeks ago," said Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.), who has backed Biden since early in the campaign cycle.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), one of the most centrist voices among Senate Democrats, said he feels "optimistic," while Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.) added Biden makes it "easier" for down ballot candidates running "in a moderate state."

Democrats would need to flip four seats to capture a minimum majority, so it remains a tall task, but, in addition to the growing possibility of a Biden-led ticket, promising Senate candidates like Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, have helped brighten the mood within the party at the moment. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Expert says officials need to get passengers off coronavirus-infected cruise ship quickly

10:04 a.m.
San Francisco.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Thousands of passengers are stuck on a cruise ship off the coast of San Francisco because of a number of coronavirus cases on board. California authorities are working with federal officials to decide where to dock the Grand Princess cruise ship Saturday, but Don Milton, an epidemiologist at the University of Maryland, says the best thing would be to get everybody to disembark as quickly as possible.

Milton said cruise ships make people particularly vulnerable to infectious diseases. "They're not designed as quarantine facilities, to put it mildly," he told The Associated Press. "You're going to amplify the the infection by keeping people on the boat."

He pointed to the Diamond Princess cruise ship which was quarantined in Japan for two weeks, allowing the virus to spread swiftly on board, as what not to do, arguing the fallout from that decision is all the more reason to move people off the ship into a "safer quarantine environment."

The ship holds 3,500 passengers and crew, 21 of whom have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. It was forbidden to dock in San Francisco over concerns it was the breeding ground for a cluster of more than 10 cases during its previous voyage. Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

boeing investigations
Edit

Boeing receives blame for crashes from U.S., Ethiopia investigators

8:16 a.m.
Boeing 737 MAX.
Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Nearly a year after a Boeing 737 MAX airplane crashed into an open field shortly after take off in Ethiopia, House investigators released a report Friday blaming Boeing's engineering mistakes and "culture of concealment," as well the Federal Aviation Administration's "grossly insufficient" oversight of the production of the aircraft for the tragedy. The report also applied to an earlier 737 MAX crash in Indonesia, which combined with the Ethiopian Airlines flight killed 346 people.

The report highlighted the fact that Boeing avoided putting pilots through necessary training protocols and removed key references about the plane's flight control system — which is believed to be the main cause of the crashes — from official manuals during the FAA certification process for the MAX model, even after the Indonesia crash. The aircraft has been grounded for months and saw its production halt in January.

Despite accusing Boeing of withholding information from the FAA, the report still chastised the agency for failing "to identify key safety problems," although some Republican lawmakers pushed back against criticism of the FAA's approval process, arguing the report was rushed and led to premature conclusions.

Meanwhile, a draft report from Ethiopian investigators reportedly blamed the plane's design for last year's fatal crash, though it did little to acknowledge the possible role of Ethiopian Airlines and its flight crew. That lies in contrast to Indonesia's report last October which cited errors by Lion Air's workers and crew while also faulting Boeing's software. Read more at Reuters and The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

Revolving Door
Edit

Not everyone in Trump's orbit thinks Mark Meadows is the right choice for chief of staff

7:37 a.m.
Mark Meadows.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

More change is afoot in the White House.

President Trump announced Friday that retiring Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) will replace acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney in the role. Meadows is considered one of Trump's staunchest congressional allies.

Mulvaney, who filled the acting role in January 19, is being appointed as the U.S. special envoy to Northern Ireland. He will also shed his title as the director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, which he retained while serving as chief of staff. The acting director, Russ Vought, is expected to be nominated for the permanent position. Mulvaney's exit was anticipated as he fell out of Trump's favor a while ago, but advisers urged the president to keep him on until after his Senate impeachment trial in February, The New York Times reports.

It's no surprise to see Meadows step into the void — he and Trump reportedly speak over the phone early in the morning and late at night, and the president considers the congressman a loyal voice in what he sees as an ever more untrustworthy Republican House, The Washington Post reports. But not everyone thinks that's the case — multiple current and former Trump aides told the Post they believe Meadows often tells the president one thing while relaying a completely different message to Capitol Hill.

Another long time Trump adviser didn't have many reservations about Meadows' allegiance to the president, but the person is apparently worried Meadows doesn't have what it takes to keep the White House running smoothly as Trump begins to spend more time on the campaign trail this year.

The choice does have its supporters, though. One senior administration official called Meadows a "savvy strategist" who is always thinking of "angles and approaches that others won't." Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

South by Southwest canceled amid coronavirus concerns

March 6, 2020

South by Southwest 2020 is officially off.

The film, music, and technology event held annually in Austin was canceled Friday due to ongoing concerns over the spread of the new COVID-19 coronavirus. Austin Mayor Steve Adler in a press conference said he was declaring a "local disaster in the city" and issuing an order forcing the event's cancellation, per The Hollywood Reporter.

South by Southwest's organizers in a statement said they are "devastated" that the event won't be held for the first time in 34 years but said they "respect the City of Austin's decision."

This comes after Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Facebook, Twitter, WarnerMedia, and more had all pulled out of the event citing concerns over the new virus. Austin public health officials had previously said that "right now there's no evidence that closing South by Southwest or other activities is going to make this community safer," but South by Southwest's organizers noted Friday that "this situation evolved rapidly."

The cancellation of South by Southwest comes as a major blow to Austin, as ABC News reports the event typically injects up to $350 million into the city's economy. Alder said Friday, though, these "ramifications are secondary to making sure that we are safe as a community." Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.