Weinstein, facing up to 29 years in prison, to receive sentencing

Harvey Weinstein is about to sentenced to at least five years in prison.

Weinstein will receive his prison sentence on Wednesday after a jury convicted him last month in his New York rape trial. The disgraced movie producer was found guilty of sexually assaulting Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping Jessica Mann in 2013, though he was acquitted on the more serious charges of predatory sexual assault.

Now, Weinstein is facing between five and 29 years behind bars, up to 25 years on the criminal sexual act charge and four years on the third-degree rape charge, though CNN notes the judge could have Weinstein serve the sentences concurrently.

Weinstein's defense is asking the judge for five years, saying more than the mandatory minimum would amount to a "de facto life sentence" because of his age and health, CBS News reports. The defense also wrote to the judge that Weinstein's "life story, his accomplishments, and struggles are simply remarkable and should not be disregarded in total because of the jury's verdict."

Just ahead of the sentencing this week, newly-released documents revealed that Weinstein in a 2017 email wrote that Jennifer Aniston, who he falsely believed was accusing him of groping, "should be killed."

The Manhattan District Attorney's office has asked the judge to consider Weinstein's "total lack of remorse for the harm he has caused" and hand him a "lengthy" sentence. CNN reports Haleyi and Mann are expected to speak at the sentencing. Brendan Morrow