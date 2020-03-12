Donovan Mitchell is the second Utah Jazz player to test positive for coronavirus

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Thursday, a day after teammate Rudy Gobert's positive test for the coronavirus led to the suspension of the NBA's season, ESPN reports.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that the teammates' lockers are next to each other at Utah's Vivint Smart Home Arena — and Gobert reportedly adopted a joking attitude about the possibility of infection, touching teammates' belongings and reporters' microphones.

Following Gobert's positive result before Wednesday's game in Oklahoma City, tests for COVID-19 were administered to "all members of the Utah Jazz traveling party," but Mitchell had the only other positive result, the Tribune reports. In a news release, the team said it is "working closely with the CDC, Oklahoma and Utah state officials, and the NBA to monitor [the players'] health and determine the best path moving forward." Meanwhile, the league has told members of any team that has played Utah in the past 10 days — the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons, and Toronto Raptors — to self-quarantine. Jacob Lambert