Trump announces a national emergency, 'two very big words,' over the coronavirus

4:10 p.m.
Donald Trump.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump has officially declared a national emergency over the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Trump spoke in the Rose Garden on Friday afternoon and said he is declaring a national emergency after Bloomberg reported he would take this step in order to make more federal aid available for states and municipalities as they respond to the virus.

After touting "what we've done compared to other areas of the world" to combat the coronavirus, Trump said he is "officially declaring a national emergency, two very big words," to open up access to up to $50 billion to states and localities.

Vox explains that "the biggest impact of this declaration is that it will give states a boost in funding to address the need to pay more medical staff, bolster facilities, and treat patients." Trump had been facing pressure to take this step, but a report from Politico previously suggested he was reluctant to do so after downplaying the threat of the novel coronavirus.

Trump during his news conference also announced a "new partnership with private sector to vastly increase and accelerate our capacity to test for the coronavirus," saying Google would be developing a website that will "determine whether a test is warranted and to facilitate testing at a nearby convenient location."

"This will pass through, and we're going to be even stronger for it," Trump said of the pandemic. "We've learned a lot. A tremendous amount has been learned." Brendan Morrow

House Republicans are reportedly 'skittish' about supporting coronavirus response package without Trump's support

1:51 p.m.
Kevin McCarthy.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

House Republicans are wary of supporting a coronavirus aid package until President Trump gives his stamp of approval, Politico reported Friday.

While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said late Thursday that she and the White House are "near to an agreement" on an aid package to respond to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, Republican lawmakers have backed away from initial support of a bipartisan bill, feeling "skittish" about the move until Trump voices support, says Politico.

The package would require businesses to give employees up to 14 days of paid leave if they have to stay home with the new coronavirus, and reimburse companies through tax credits. It also has measures to boost paid family leave, unemployment benefits, and nutrition programs, while providing free coronavirus testing.

Pelosi said she expected a vote on the deal on Friday, but Politico now says it's "stalled." While Democrats, who have the House majority, could pass the bill along party lines, it would likely hit a roadblock in the Senate, where the Republican majority may not bring the bill for a vote if it doesn't have Trump's approval.

Trump publicly suggested a payroll tax cut as a response to the outbreak, but Politico reports "congressional leaders in both parties have been lukewarm to Trump's proposal at best."

Several lawmakers, as well as Mnuchin, have said the package is as good as done, now that Pelosi has hammered out the details, but Trump tweeted on Friday to again push for payroll tax cuts, which are currently not a part of the bill, signaling he could oppose the package and spook Republicans away from an approving vote. Read more at Politico. The Week Staff

Louisiana is now the 1st state to postpone its primary due to the coronavirus

1:50 p.m.
Voting sign.
Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Louisiana's upcoming presidential primary is set to be postponed due to concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced Friday he's asking the governor to issue an executive order postponing the presidential primary that was set to take place on April 4, CNN reports. The primary is to be moved to June 20.

"The two-month delay of this election will continue to allow our office to procure necessary supplies to put our state in best possible posture for the time when this election is conducted," Ardoin said, per NBC News.

This is the first state to postpone its primary due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, and it comes as primaries in Arizona, Florida, Illinois, and Ohio are set to take place on Tuesday. Former Vice President Joe Biden in response to the news from Louisiana said Friday that "our elections can be conducted safely in consultation with public health officials."

As more and more events across the country are canceled or postponed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver speculated Friday that "this will probably not be the only postponement" of a presidential primary. Brendan Morrow

Miami mayor tests positive for coronavirus after attending event with Bolsonaro aide

12:56 p.m.
Francis Suarez.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The mayor of Miami has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez shared the news with the Miami Herald on Friday, saying, "It is confirmed that I have the coronavirus. I did test positive for it."

Suarez was recently at an event with the Brazilian government official who tested positive for the virus this week. That official, an aide to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, was also recently at an event with President Trump, but the White House said on Thursday there were no plans to have Trump tested for the coronavirus, saying the president had "almost no interactions with the individual who tested positive."

Prior to his announcement on Friday, Suarez had said he would be isolating himself, "although I do not believe I had personal contact with the infected person and I'm not displaying any symptoms."

Some reports had emerged on Friday suggesting Bolsonaro himself also tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but Bolsonaro soon shot those reports down, saying in a Facebook post he tested negative. Brendan Morrow

Trump reportedly set to declare coronavirus a national emergency

11:59 a.m.
Donald Trump.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump is reportedly set to declare a national emergency over the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Trump on Friday announced he would be holding a news conference on the coronavirus outbreak this afternoon, and Bloomberg subsequently reported he plans to invoke the Stafford Act to declare a national emergency over the crisis, which will allow for more federal aid to go toward the response to the outbreak.

Trump on Thursday had suggested he might take this step, telling reporters that "we have very strong emergency powers under the Stafford Act," per The Hill. "...If I need to do something, I'll do it. I have the right to do a lot of things that people don't even know about."

Earlier this week, Politico reported Trump was "reluctant to declare an expansive emergency" because this would "hamper his narrative that the coronavirus is similar to the seasonal flu and could further agitate Wall Street." For that reason, Bloomberg noted this move "marks a symbolic turning point for the president." Brendan Morrow

Fox & Friends' Ainsley Earhardt claims now is 'the safest time to fly' despite coronavirus pandemic

10:22 a.m.

A worldwide pandemic is actually the best possible time to jump on a plane, one Fox News host is claiming.

Fox & Friends' Ainsley Earhardt on Friday's show told viewers that amid the crisis sparked by the novel COVID-19 coronavirus, it's "actually the safest time to fly" because "terminals are pretty much dead" and planes are emptier. Co-host Steve Doocy didn't seem convinced, though, especially by that last point, noting that when he wife flew recently, "every seat on the plane was taken."

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin expressed similar confidence in air travel on Friday morning, telling CNBC he'd be happy to "get on a commercial airline and fly to LA if I weren't working 24 hours a day."

But this comes as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warns that Americans should only fly if they absolutely have to.

"I certainly wouldn't get on a plane for a pleasure trip," Fauci recently told CNN. "It would have to be something that was really urgent. My job is the public health. If it had to do with the public health and I needed to do something for the public health, I might do that because I'm quite healthy. However, if it was just for fun — no way I would do it." Brendan Morrow

Coronavirus task force immunologist expects 'real acceleration of testing' in the next week

9:31 a.m.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says the coronavirus pandemic will get worse before it gets better, but he expects testing will soon begin to accelerate.

Fauci made a series of morning show appearances on Friday including on MSNBC's Morning Joe, during which he forecast a significant increase in coronavirus testing amid criticism over the number of tests that have been made available throughout the country.

"There's been a major push to embrace the private sector, and that's something that you absolutely need to do when you want a much broader capability of testing," Fauci said. "...I would think within a week, we're going to start seeing a real acceleration of testing, and then as we go two, three more weeks, it'll be much, much more."

Fauci warned, though, that Americans should expect there to be an "acceleration of cases" over the next few weeks, adding, "things are going to get worse before they get better." Similarly, he told Good Morning America that "there's no doubt that we have not peaked yet."

On Friday morning, The Washington Post reports the Trump administration announced it's taking several actions in hopes of accelerating testing, including with a new Food and Drug Administration hotline for laboratories that run into issues running tests including not being able to get necessary materials. Additionally, about $1.3 million is being given to two companies "trying to develop rapid covid-19 tests that could determine whether a person tests positive within an hour," the Post reports. Brendan Morrow

Trump reportedly rejected aggressive coronavirus testing in hopes it would help his re-election

8:18 a.m.

The U.S. government's response to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak has been "much, much worse than almost any other country that's been affected," Ashish Jha, who runs the Harvard Global Health Institute, told NPR on Thursday. "I still don't understand why we don't have extensive testing. Vietnam! Vietnam has tested more people than America has." Without testing, he added, "you have no idea how extensive the infection is," and "we have to shut schools, events, and everything down, because that's the only tool available to us until we get testing back up. It's been stunning to me how bad the federal response has been."

There are a lot of reasons why the U.S. lags other countries in testing for the new coronavirus — defective early tests by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the decision not to adopt an effective German test adopted by the World Health Organization — but Politico's Dan Diamond told Fresh Air's Terry Gross on Thursday that politics also seems to have played a role, along with mismanagement and infighting between, for example, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Seema Verma, the Medicare chief.

In January, Azar "did push past resistance from the president's political aides to warn the president the new coronavirus could be a major problem," Diamond said, but he "has not always given the president the worst-case scenario of what could happen. My understanding is [Trump] did not push to do aggressive additional testing in recent weeks, and that's partly because more testing might have led to more cases being discovered of coronavirus outbreak, and the president had made clear — the lower the numbers on coronavirus, the better for the president, the better for his potential re-election this fall."

CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta discussed America's "sad" testing failure, the "provincial" decision not to use the WHO test, and other missteps and positive moves with Stephen Colbert on Thursday's Late Show. You can watch that below. Peter Weber

