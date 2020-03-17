Tom Brady is leaving the Patriots

Coronavirus has left us without any sports to stave off a quarantine, and everyone is suffering. Even President Trump.

Trump, once reportedly convinced that the COVID-19 outbreak wasn't a big deal, has since undoubtedly been exposed to people who've tested positive for the virus. But he still hasn't officially quarantined himself, and some Republicans are worried about what'll happen to Trump's Twitter timeline if he does, they tell Vanity Fair.

From the beginning, Trump has been pretty unconcerned about the new coronavirus, largely because his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner advised him to "treat the emergency as a P.R. problem" rather than "take aggressive action" like the White House's top coronavirus adviser recommended, Vanity Fair writes. Trump has since reportedly realized his mistake, with one former White House official saying "I have never heard so many people inside the White House openly discuss how pissed Trump is at Jared."

Kushner may be helping Trump handle the COVID-19 crisis in the best way he knows how: by finding someone to blame, Vanity Fair reports. Without a "boogeyman he can attack," as one former White House official characterized it, several ex-West Wingers believe a rumored national lockdown may become a reality. And the thing Republicans reportedly fear most if that happens? Trump's Twitter. "What's he going to do, watch reruns of the Masters from 2017? He's just going to watch TV and tweet and it's going to get worse,” the former official said.

A White House spokesperson characterized Vanity Fair's reporting as "another false story focused on rumors about palace intrigue." Read more at Vanity Fair. Kathryn Krawczyk