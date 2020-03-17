Trump doubles down on 'the Chinese virus'

President Trump is doubling down on labeling the COVID-19 coronavirus the "Chinese virus" even as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's director calls such language inappropriate.

Trump in a tweet on Tuesday morning criticizing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) labeled the virus that originated in Wuhan, China, the "Chinese Virus," repeating the term after using it in a tweet on Monday.

Cuomo wants “all states to be treated the same.” But all states aren’t the same. Some are being hit hard by the Chinese Virus, some are being hit practically not at all. New York is a very big “hotspot”, West Virginia has, thus far, zero cases. Andrew, keep politics out of it.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2020

Though the COVID-19 coronavirus was initially described in some media reports as the "Wuhan virus" before it became a global pandemic, CDC Director Robert Redfield recently agreed that it's not appropriate to use terms like "Chinese coronavirus," NBC News reports. The World Health Organization has also warned about "public stigmatization among specific populations and the rise of harmful stereotypes" amid the spread of the virus, saying that "governments, citizens, media, key influencers & communities have an important role to play in preventing & stopping stigma."

In his Oval Office address last week, Trump described the COVID-19 coronavirus as a "foreign virus" while noting that it "started in China."

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was among those who criticized Trump for his "Chinese virus" tweet on Monday, writing, "Our Asian-American communities — people YOU serve — are already suffering. They don't need you fueling more bigotry."

Following Trump's tweet on Tuesday, CBS News' Weijia Jiang said that a White House this morning "referred to #Coronavirus as the 'Kung-Flu' to my face," adding, "Makes me wonder what they're calling it behind my back." Brendan Morrow