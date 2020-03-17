Joe Biden projected winner of Florida primary

-
Joe Biden projected winner of Florida primary8:16 p.m.
California governor: Schools likely to be closed for rest of school year9:21 p.m.
Sen. Cory Gardner will self-quarantine after contact with coronavirus patient8:44 p.m.
Report: Tom Brady expected to sign with the Buccaneers7:55 p.m.
There are now confirmed coronavirus cases in all 50 states7:33 p.m.
Elizabeth Warren, Ayanna Pressley say coronavirus funding package must include student loan debt cancellation6:59 p.m.
Kevin Durant among Nets players to test positive for coronavirus5:59 p.m.
EU closes external borders to all nonessential travel5:50 p.m.
