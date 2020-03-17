See More Speed Reads
2020 Democratic Primaries
Joe Biden projected winner of Florida primary

8:16 p.m.
Joe Biden.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden has won Florida's Democratic presidential primary, several media outlets are projecting.

With 76 percent of precincts reporting, Biden has 61.4 percent of the vote, well ahead of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who has 22.6 percent. Biden is winning all of the counties that have so far reported their results. Going into Tuesday's primaries, Biden was the clear favorite in several polls in Florida. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
California governor: Schools likely to be closed for rest of school year

9:21 p.m.
A school bus.
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Tuesday afternoon said because of the coronavirus pandemic, it is likely schools will be closed in the state for the rest of this school year.

"I don't want to mislead you," he said to parents and educators. Nearly every single district in California is closed due to the pandemic, and they are working on getting homework packets to students and online classes up and ready.

The Los Angeles Unified School District is the country's second-largest school district, and is helping feed more than 500,000 kids displaced by the shutdown. Starting Wednesday, 60 sites across the city will offer healthy "grab and go" meals for students, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Earlier in the day, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) ordered all K-12 schools in her state to close for the rest of the school year, affecting half a million students. "This situation has evolved rapidly and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future," she said. "The reality of this pandemic is that it cannot be controlled statewide if school buildings return to normal operations, or if they respond too inconsistently within our local communities." Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Sen. Cory Gardner will self-quarantine after contact with coronavirus patient

8:44 p.m.
Cory Gardner.
Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) on Tuesday evening announced he is self-quarantining after coming in contact with a constituent who later tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

In a statement, Gardner said he was "alerted today by the Tri-County Health Department that a Coloradan who visited my Washington office for a constituent meeting has tested positive for coronavirus. While I am not showing any symptoms at this time, I have made the decision to self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution with an effective date of March 11."  

Gardner added that the "health and safety of Coloradans and Americans across the nation is my top priority, and I will continue working to make sure Congress provides the resources needed to help combat the spread of COVID-19." Catherine Garcia

From the wonderful world of sports
Report: Tom Brady expected to sign with the Buccaneers

7:55 p.m.
Tom Brady.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

After bidding the New England Patriots farewell, quarterback Tom Brady is expected to say hello to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ESPN reports.

Brady does not have an official signing date or announcement scheduled, but will likely become a Buccaneer "barring any unforeseen circumstances," several people told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington. He becomes a free agent on Wednesday.

Brady, 42, revealed on Tuesday that he is leaving the Patriots after 20 years and six Super Bowl victories. He has said many times that his goal is to play in the NFL until he is 45 years old. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
There are now confirmed coronavirus cases in all 50 states

7:33 p.m.
A coronavirus warning sign in San Diego.
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

West Virginia confirmed its first case of coronavirus on Tuesday, meaning the virus is now officially in all 50 states.

During a news conference, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) announced health officials reported the state's first confirmed case of the COVID-19 coronavirus in its eastern panhandle. "We knew it was coming," he said. "We've prepared for this and we shouldn't panic." Justice also ordered all bars and casinos in the state close, and said restaurants can only offer carryout and delivery services. 

The COVID-19 coronavirus was first reported in the United States in January, and the number of confirmed cases surged past 5,800 on Tuesday, with at least 100 deaths. Catherine Garcia

student loan crisis
Elizabeth Warren, Ayanna Pressley say coronavirus funding package must include student loan debt cancellation

6:59 p.m.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Ayanna Pressley.
Sara D. Davis/Getty Images

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) are calling on Senate and House leaders to "prioritize" student loan cancellation as part of the next coronavirus emergency funding package.

"We need bold action now," Pressley tweeted on Tuesday. "A plan that will ensure that we do not repeat the mistakes of the 2008 financial crisis. Debt cancellation. Across the board. Immediately, the Secretary of Education must take over all monthly payments during this public health emergency."

Warren tweeted in agreement, saying student loan debt cancellation would deliver "relief immediately to millions of families and remove a giant weight that's dragging down our economy. Senate and House progressives are in this fight all the way."

The House has passed a relief measure, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Tuesday the Senate will stay in session to approve the package. He also said they will then craft a "phase three" stimulus measure. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke with Republican senators on Tuesday, proposing a $1 trillion coronavirus economic response package that would include sending $250 billion worth of checks to Americans, CNN reports. Catherine Garcia

coronavirus and hoops
Kevin Durant among Nets players to test positive for coronavirus

5:59 p.m.

The identity of one of the four Brooklyn Nets players to test positive for the novel coronavirus has been revealed. NBA superstar Kevin Durant confirmed on Tuesday that he's carrying the virus, but said he has no symptoms and is feeling okay.

The Nets announced earlier in the day that four players had tested positive, but chose not disclose their names, adding that three of the four players were asymptomatic. The fourth player reportedly has some mild symptoms, including waking up with some aches this morning.

Durant, one of the best and most well-known players in the league, has been on the shelf all season since tearing his Achilles tendon last year during the NBA Finals when he was playing for the Golden State Warriors. Tim O'Donnell

closed for business
EU closes external borders to all nonessential travel

5:50 p.m.
EU President Ursula von der Leyen.
KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images

The European Union has shut down its external borders as the new coronavirus continues to spread.

Nonessential travel from outside countries into the 27-country bloc will be temporarily blocked, the EU announced Tuesday. Necessary travel, such as to transfer food and medicine, will still be allowed to proceed. EU citizens outside of the bloc will also be allowed back in.

The EU doesn't have strong power over its members, and some countries have already enacted COVID-19 policies that don't benefit other members. COVID-19 has already spread throughout much of the EU, hitting member country Italy particularly hard. Italy has reported 2,503 deaths from COVID-19, while France enacted a 15-day lockdown on Tuesday.

The Trump administration last week placed a ban on travel from Europe, save for U.S. citizens returning home. Kathryn Krawczyk

