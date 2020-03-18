Florida Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart is 1st member of Congress to test positive for coronavirus

-
Florida Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart is 1st member of Congress to test positive for coronavirus8:18 p.m.
GM, Ford, Fiat Chrysler temporarily closing North American plants6:55 p.m.
CDC investigation reveals why coronavirus likely hit Seattle-area nursing homes so hard5:47 p.m.
The U.S. is temporarily blocking all refugee admissions5:17 p.m.
Bernie Sanders is focused on the 'f---ing global crisis'4:18 p.m.
Senate passes coronavirus aid package4:15 p.m.
The Census Bureau is suspending field operations because of the coronavirus3:56 p.m.
Italy's nursing homes may harbor uncounted coronavirus deaths3:31 p.m.
