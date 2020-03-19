This company plans to offer a home test for COVID-19

Home testing company Everlywell plans to start offering a COVID-19 coronavirus test starting March 23, Time reports. The company sells dozens of lab tests to consumers to allow them to check cholesterol levels, fertility, and infectious diseases, including STDs. Customers will be able to order the kits from the company's website. Buyers will have to answer a series of questions about their health, symptoms, and risk factors. A prescription is required, so a telemedicine doctor from PWNHealth will review customers' answers to determine whether they qualify for testing. The availability of home tests could help identify more cases after an initial shortage of tests as the outbreak spread in the United States. Harold Maass
"Some White House aides learned of complaints about the availability of testing from the media, not the public-health officials in their own government," The Wall Street Journal reports, citing an administration official familiar with the matter. "Only in the first week of March did discussions in a White House coronavirus task force about the testing shortfall take on a sense of urgency."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) started shipping test kits to state and local government labs in early February, with narrow criteria for who could get tested. When those tests proved to be flawed, the CDC recalled then in mid-February.
By Feb. 24, state and local labs were begging the Food and Drug Administration to loosen rules preventing non-CDC labs from using their own tests. On Feb. 26, the CDC told state and local officials via email that its "testing capacity is more than adequate to meet current testing demands," the Journal reports. On Feb. 29, the FDA, under pressure, waived some of the rules to allow broader testing by state, academic, and private labs. Quickly, a run on crucial test kit ingredients depleted supplies.
"Health-care officials say the current state of testing reflects both technical and planning failures, as well as a broader failure of imagination," the Journal says. "Leaders including President Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar early in the outbreak appeared unable or unwilling to envision a crisis of the scale that has now emerged, and no one stepped up to effectively coordinate among federal agencies or the private-sector labs, medical providers, and manufacturers needed for a large-scale testing push, they say." Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Peter Weber
Amazon has for the first time confirmed a case of the COVID-19 coronavirus at one of its warehouses in the United States.
An employee at an Amazon shipping facility in Queens, New York, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Bloombergand The Atlantic report. The delivery station, which is located near LaGuardia Airport, has now been temporarily closed for cleaning, and the employees have been sent home with pay.
In a statement, Amazon said it is "supporting the individual who is now in quarantine" and has "implemented proactive measures to protect employees including increased cleaning at all facilities, maintaining social distance, and adding distance between drivers and customers when making deliveries."
But The Washington Post in a report this week spoke to Amazon warehouse employees who expressed concerns that the company wasn't taking adequate precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Warehouse workers in the United States and Europe say they worry their workplaces aren't safe enough and could contribute to the spread of the virus," the Post reported. Amazon warehouse workers in Italy and Spain had previously tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
On Wednesday, BuzzFeed News reported that Amazon, which this week announced it would hire an additional 100,000 workers, had "stopped requiring some of its warehouse employees to gather in closely packed groups for 'stand up' meetings before every shift" following complaints, but one employee told BuzzFeed that at their facility, "most containers are out of hand sanitizer and wipes are hard to find."
The coronavirus case in Queens "rattled" some workers, TheAtlantic, which first reported the news, writes, also noting that "research suggests that the virus can live on cardboard for 24 hours, so there's a possibility that packages sick employees send may be contagious." Brendan Morrow
Like everyone else affected by the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, late-nights hosts are improvising their furloughed shows and trying to do their part to keep up morale. Coronavirus "is a crisis that we have to face together — by staying as far apart as possible," The Late Show's Stephen Colbert said from his porch in South Carolina, delivering his "low-res" monologue via an "iPad on top of a plant stand." With coronavirus dominating the news, he said, Joe Biden's big, likely fatal victories over Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in Tuesday's Democratic presidential primaries are like "two old men playing Monopoly while their house burns down."
"Remember when we used to think we'd never get to all the shows on Netflix?" Jimmy Kimmel asked in his from-home "minilogue." President Trump "has a catchy little nickname for the coronavirus — he now calls it the 'Chinese Virus' every chance he gets," mostly "to deflect blame away from him. It's like when he started calling Eric and Don Jr. the 'Ivana kids.'"
"Trump is the only person who could hold a press conference about a pandemic and then turn it into a fight about racism," Trevor Noah said on his Daily Social Distancing Show. He said he kind of feels "bad for Trump" over the U.S.-Canada border being closed, "because he's finally getting the border shutdown he always wanted, it's just happening with the wrong country." Noah also called Roy Wood Jr., who said he planned to join the NBA to get a coronavirus test, then ran off to stop his 3-year-old son from eating the toilet paper.
Conan O'Brien offered a helpful "life hack" about the "many things around the house you can use instead of toilet paper."
CVS has "what you need, and every receipt a week's worth of toilet paper," The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon agreed, his wife operating the camera at their cabin and his daughters showcasing the trials facing a lot of Americans now working from home. Additionally, he said, "we've all gotten to be like, 'Wow, Dave from HR has a pretty ugly house.'"
"If there's one takeaway from the videos the other late-night hosts put out, it's that they have incredible homes," said Full Frontal's Samantha Bee. The first of her "daily tips for how to survive and thrive while also social distancing" involved chopping wood while using NSFW expletives. Peter Weber
President Trump announced Wednesday that he had signed an executive order claiming emergency powers under the 1950 Defense Production Act, allowing him to order U.S. manufacturers to increase production of dwindling medical supplies like masks and respirators, and had dispatched two Navy hospital ships to New York City and somewhere on the West Coast to help manage the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Trump clarified in a Wednesday night tweet that while he signed the executive order activating the Defense Production Act, he only did so "should we need to invoke it in a worst case scenario in the future," and "hopefully there will be no need." Defense Secretary Mark Esper also told CNN that the two ships — the USS Comfort and USS Mercy — won't deploy for at least 10 days. The Comfort, headed to New York, is undergoing maintenance in Virginia for "a couple weeks," he added, and neither ship will treat coronavirus patients.
"Again they're geared toward trauma, and what we can do is to create space in local hospitals by peeling off their trauma patients putting them through our field hospitals," Esper told CNN. Each ship has about 1,000 beds, and Esper also offered more than 1,000 beds in military field hospitals that will also not take coronavirus patients. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Wednesday his state will need an additional 50,000 beds to handle the coronavirus outbreak. Peter Weber
Older Americans are still at greater risk of death from the new COVID-19 coronavirus, but 38 percent of the U.S. patients known to have been hospitalized for COVID-19 were between age 20 and 54, and nearly half of those admitted to the intensive care unit were adults under 65, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday. The report looked at 508 of the first 2,449 coronavirus patients in the U.S. The high rate of hospitalization for younger adults matches the statistics reported from France and Italy.
The report showed that adults of all ages are at risk of getting sick from the coronavirus — of the 2,449 patients examined, 6 percent were 85 and older, 25 percent were 65 to 84, 29 percent were 20 to 44, and 5 percent were 19 and younger, the CDC said. People 20 to 44 — the millennial generation — accounted for 20 percent of those hospitalized and 12 percent of ICU patients.
"I think everyone should be paying attention to this," Columbia University epidemiologist Stephen S. Morse tells The New York Times. "It's not just going to be the elderly. There will be people age 20 and up. They do have to be careful, even if they think that they're young and healthy." And it's not just the health of younger people that has experts worried, adds Dr. Christopher Carlsten, the head of respiratory medicine at the University of British Columbia. "If that many younger people are being hospitalized, that means that there are a lot of young people in the community that are walking around with the infection," putting older and sicker people at risk. Peter Weber
This was a request that Winston Lee had never heard before in his 12 years of teaching.
Lee is a history teacher at Letcher County Central High School in Whitesburg, Kentucky. Last month, scrawled on the bottom of a test about World War II, was a note from one of his top students asking, "If you could, can you give my bonus points to whoever scores the lowest?"
The student had earned five bonus points by participating in an exam review. He received a 94 percent on the test, and instead of bumping him up to an A+, Lee gave those points to a classmate who needed them to pass. Not all students are "great test takers or in a comfortable situation at home that allows them to focus on studying," Lee told Good Morning America. "I feel really great that it helped this student from 58 points to passing."
The student who asked to have his points donated had no idea who would end up benefiting from his good deed — all that mattered to him was that he helped someone. "He is the type of kid that would often show compassion in the classroom," Lee said. Catherine Garcia