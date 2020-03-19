Tulsi Gabbard drops out of the 2020 race and offers Biden her 'full support'

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) is out of the 2020 presidential race.

Gabbard announced Thursday she's suspending her campaign for president and throwing her support behind former Vice President Joe Biden, saying it's "clear that Democratic primary voters have chosen" him as the nominee.

"Although I may not agree with the vice president on every issue, I know that he has a good heart, and he's motivated by his love for our country and the American people," Gabbard said. "...Today, I'm suspending my presidential campaign and offering my full support to Vice President Joe Biden in his quest to bring our country together."

This officially leaves Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) as the only Democratic candidates left in the 2020 race, although Gabbard won only two delegates from American Samoa, coming in behind candidates who suspended their campaigns weeks ago. She failed to qualify for the past several Democratic presidential debates.