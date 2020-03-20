See More Speed Reads
Goldman Sachs has a devastating revision for its GDP growth predictions

10:27 a.m.
Goldman Sachs.
RICHARD A. BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images

Goldman Sachs predicts the coronavirus crash will be bigger than it originally thought.

In a Friday research note, the bank projected a 24 percent drop in the U.S. GDP in the second quarter — a stark revision from its prediction of a five percent drop earlier this week. Goldman Sachs does see a slight rebound in Q3 and Q4 of 12 percent and 10 percent, respectively, but that still leaves the GDP down 3.8 percent at the end of the year.

Goldman Sachs formulated its prediction by looking at past unemployment rates, the effects of Hurricane Katrina, and "job losses by sector and occupation." And it all forecasts a far more economically brutal future than the one the bank saw just a few days ago. Kathryn Krawczyk

Onward to stream on Disney+ less than 1 month after its theatrical release

9:43 a.m.

Yet another very recent theatrical release will be available to watch at home months early due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Disney being the latest to join in.

Disney announced Friday its newest Pixar film Onward will be available for digital download tonight, just two weeks after its debut in U.S. theaters on March 6. Movies aren't typically available to watch at home for about three full months after they open theatrically, but studios this week have started rolling out their recent films on demand early as theaters close around the country.

In addition to making Onward available for digital download, Disney also announced the film will stream on Disney+ beginning in two weeks, on April 3. This is another big break from typical release patterns, as Disney usually doesn't debut its movies on Disney+ until much longer after their initial at-home release. For comparison, Toy Story 4 only arrived on Disney+ in February after hitting theaters in June.

Universal earlier this week got the early digital release trend started when it announced its recent films including The Invisible Man and The Hunt would soon be available for home viewing. Those movies became available on Friday for a $19.99 rental, which lasts 48 hours. Other films set to get an early digital release next week include Birds of Prey and The Way Back.

Previously, Disney released Frozen II on Disney+ months early because of the coronavirus pandemic and also moved Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker's digital release up several days. Brendan Morrow

Trump insisted 'nobody ever thought of' a pandemic like COVID-19. His administration did, last year.

9:14 a.m.
Trump talks coronavirus
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump insisted Thursday that his administration was prepared for the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, but he also said: "Nobody knew there would be a pandemic or epidemic of this proportion. Nobody has ever seen anything like this before. ... Nobody ever thought of numbers like this." It turns out that his administration had gamed out an eerily similar pandemic over the first half of 2019, The New York Times reports, and issued recommendations in October that highlighted how unprepared the U.S. was to deal with such a respiratory virus outbreak.

The simulation, called "Crimson Contagion," was run by the Health and Human Services Department with participation from 12 states and more than a dozen federal agencies, including the Pentagon, Homeland Security Department, and National Security Council, the Times reports. It tried to model what would happen if an influenza pandemic that started in China spread through the U.S. with no treatment, leaving 7.7 million Americans hospitalized and 586,000 dead.

"Many of the moments during the tabletop exercise are now chillingly familiar," the Times reports. The Crimson Contagion fictional virus prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to urge social distancing, employers to shift to working from home, and a confusing patchwork of school closures. The exercise found that U.S. didn't have any way to quickly produce needed medical supplies like N95 respirators and ventilators.

"Many of the potentially deadly consequences of a failure to address the shortcomings are now playing out in all-too-real fashion across the country," the Times reports. "And it was hardly the first warning for the nation's leaders." In 2017, for example, outgoing Obama administration officials ran an extensive pandemic response exercise with senior incoming Trump administration officials, most of whom were subsequently fired or quit. In 2018, National Security Adviser John Bolton disbanded the National Security Council's pandemic response team, set up after an Ebola pandemic.

HHS says the fictional outbreak of influenza was "very different than the novel coronavirus." Read more at The New York Times. Peter Weber

Approval of Trump's coronavirus response climbs 12 points in a week

9:02 a.m.
Donald Trump
Alex Wong / Getty Images

A majority of Americans now approves of the way President Trump is handling the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis, a new poll has found.

In an ABC News/Ipsos poll released on Friday, 55 percent of Americans said they approve of Trump's handling of the response to the coronavirus pandemic, while 43 percent said they disapprove. This is almost the exact opposite of last week's ABC News/Ipsos poll, in which 43 percent of Americans approved of Trump's handling of the crisis and 54 percent disapproved.

Among Democrats, 30 percent said in this new poll that they approve of Trump's handling of the crisis, up from 14 percent last week, while 92 percent of Republicans approve, an increase of 6 percentage points.

The poll also found a dramatic increase in the number of Americans who said their life has been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic: 72 percent, a jump of 46 points from last week. Additionally, 79 percent of Americans say they're concerned that they or someone they know will become infected with the novel coronavirus, up from 66 percent who said as much in the last poll.

The ABC News/Ipsos poll conducted March 18-19 by speaking to a random national sample of 512 adults. The margin of error is 5 percentage points. Read the full results at ABC News. Brendan Morrow

Unemployment claims could climb from 281,000 to more than 2 million this week, economists forecast

8:02 a.m.
The New York Stock Exchange
Johannes Eisele / Getty Images

The number of Americans who filed initial unemployment claims this week could surge past two million, an all-time high, one dire new forecast suggests.

Goldman Sachs economists are predicting next week's Labor Department report will show that 2.25 million Americans filed for their first week of unemployment benefits this week as the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic continued to take a toll on the U.S. economy and forced layoffs around the country, CNN reports. This would be the highest number on record, surpassing the 695,000 unemployment claims made during a week in the fall of 1982.

It would also be a massive spike from the 281,000 Americans who filed for unemployment benefits last week, according to the Labor Department's most recent report. Already, this Thursday report of last week's data showed a bigger weekly percentage increase in the number of Americans filing initial unemployment claims than during the Great Recession, and economists at the time warned the next report would be far bleaker.

This analysis comes as "many U.S. states have reported unprecedented surges in jobless claims," economist David Choi wrote, per Bloomberg. And while Choi said it's "possible that claims were front-loaded to start off the week ... or that our sample is biased toward states with a larger increase in claims, even the most conservative assumptions suggest that initial jobless claims are likely to total over 1 million." Brendan Morrow

The coronavirus pandemic reportedly has Americans stocking up on guns and ammo

7:35 a.m.
Line outside a gun store in California
Mario Tama/Getty Images

It's not just toilet paper and hand sanitizer that people are stocking up on as the COVID-19 coronavirus forces America into social distancing. Gun sellers are also reporting a large surge in firearm and ammunition purchases, CNN Business reports.

Different areas are showing preferences for different types of guns, but dealers and analysts see a common motive behind the purchases: Fear of the coronavirus. "The world has never seen anything like this and people want to make sure they're prepared for whatever lies ahead, whether that be food shortages, government shutdown, or worse," a spokesperson for Ammo.com told CNN Business. Gun industry analyst Rob Southwick agreed: "Whenever there's a period of uncertainty — 9/11, the stock market crash of '87 — firearm sales go up."

According to Ammo.com, sales spikes are especially notable in states and regions with the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, but the state with the largest per capita purchases is Texas. The Lone Star State has only 161 confirmed cases so far, but Gov. Greg Abbott (R) predicted tens of thousands of infections within two weeks. His administration also declared the state's first public health disaster since 1901, Abbott said. All of this has Texas' large anti-vaccine community feeling very edgy, Texas Monthly reports.

"If they fast-track some vaccine for coronavirus, how are all of us going to defend ourselves?" a woman named Sarah asked her Tarrant County Crunchy Mamas Facebook group. "I'll let them vaccinate my daughter over my dead body." One member suggested, "Hide in the floors like they hid the Jews from the Nazis," while another advised: "Hide them in our gun safe (yes, it's a big safe and yes, we love our guns)." There won't be a coronavirus vaccine for at least 18 months, and at that point "the issue is more going to be trying to prioritize who gets to get the vaccine once it's available because there won't be enough initially to cover everyone," predicts Allison Winnike, president and CEO of Texas-based Immunization Partnership. Peter Weber

At least 4 senators sold significant stock holdings shortly before the markets tanked

6:32 a.m.

Sens. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) and Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) aren't the only senators who sold large stock holdings in late January through mid-February, after receiving closed-door briefings on the COVID-19 coronavirus but before its spread sent the stock market spiraling downward. Burr, chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, received regular briefings on the coronavirus while Loeffler began selling between $1.3 million and $3.1 million in stock on the same day she attended a Jan. 24 Senate Health Committee briefing on COVID-19.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), a member of the Intelligence Committee, and her husband sold $1.5 million to $6 million worth of shares in San Francisco biotech firm Allogene Therapeutics between Jan. 31 and Feb. 18, The New York Times reports, citing financial disclosure forms. Sen. James Inhofe (R-Okla.), an ex-officio Intelligence Committee member, unloaded as much as $400,000 worth of stock in Apple, PayPal, real estate firm Brookfield Asset Management, and other companies on Jan. 27 then up to $100,000 more in Brookfield shares on Feb. 20. The stock market started its sharp descent on Feb. 21.

Feinstein, like Loeffler, said she had no role in selling the stock. "All of Sen. Feinstein's assets are in a blind trust," spokesman Tom Mentzer said in a statement. "She has no involvement in her husband's financial decisions." It isn't clear how Allogene would be tied to the coronavirus outbreak. Loeffler not only sold shares of Exxon Mobil, Ross Stores, AutoZone, and other companies whose value subsequently dropped, on average, 30 percent, according to The Daily Beast. She also purchased stock in two tech companies, one of which specializes in teleworking software. Burr's up to $1.7 million in sales, recorded Feb. 13, liquidated a significant portion of his portfolio, including shares in hotel companies.

Members of Congress have to report stock sales within 45 days under the 2012 Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) Act, which Burr and two other senators voted against.

President Trump is asking the Supreme Court to shield his financial records from House Democrats. Peter Weber

Late night hosts practice social distancing with dark humor, celebrity video-chats, self-quarantine tips

4:49 a.m.

"So what's the latest on coronavirus?" Trevor Noah asked on Thursday's from-home Daily Show. "Well, President Trump says they found a treatment, governors are taking action, and spring break is getting canceled." He started with Trump, "the one man we're all forced to listen to during this crisis, and every day he reminds us why hiring him was America's biggest mistake." Noah showed some of Trump's press conference and urged Trump to "just let the scientists and the doctors talk. Trump should just stand in the back like a hype man." He demonstrated.

Noah found it especially "embarrassing" that the FDA commissioner had to correct Trump, to his face, after Trump incorrectly claimed the FDA had approved a coronavirus treatment. "If I could cover my face with my hands, I would," he joked. But luckily "while America's dealing with its incompetent-in-chief, many of America's governors have started to take matters into their own hands."

While Noah looked at things New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) actually did, Full Frontal's Samantha Bee crowned him "America's Dad."

Bee also had some advice for surviving the pandemic with your marriage intact, from her woodshed.

"I just want to be out of this house before Blue Ivy graduates medical school, but the good news is our president has it all under control," Jimmy Kimmel deadpanned from his house. "Our fearless misleader" is "really going all-in with this 'Chinese virus' nonsense," he said. "Even his speechwriter was like, 'I'm not writing that. You want it? You change it yourself.' Somebody needs to take his Sharpie away." Kimmel agreed with Noah that Trump should "just shut up already and let the doctors take over," but he also mocked the college kids spring-breaking in Florida.

"Just because we're stuck at home doesn't mean we can't visit with friends — virtually," Kimmel said. He dialed up Julia Louis-Dreyfus to see how she's dealing with social distancing.

The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon video-chatted with Jennifer Garner — her parents still want to go to Sam's Club, too. Fallon did his monologue from his front porch, with a laugh machine. "Today was the first day of spring — now Americans get to play a fun game: allergies or coronavirus?" he joked. He read some #MyQuarantineInSixWords tweets, set up his first tent in his backyard, and got Garner to play the sax. Watch below. Peter Weber

