Kenny Rogers dies at 81

8:11 a.m.

Country music star Kenny Rogers died Friday night from natural causes, his family said in a statement early Saturday. He was 81.

Rogers' career spanned six decades and included 24 number-one hits, such as "The Gambler," and more than 50 million albums sold in the United States alone. He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2013. Two years later he announced his farewell tour, with his last performances taking place in 2017 before his health began to take a toll.

"Kenny Rogers left an indelible mark on the history of American music," his publicist Keith Hagan said in a statement. "His songs have endeared music lovers and touched the lives of millions around the world." Read more at CNN and Fox News. Tim O'Donnell

Bloomberg's last FEC filing shows he spent nearly $1 billion on his failed presidential run

March 20, 2020
Michael Bloomberg.
Yana Paskova/Getty Images

Michael Bloomberg couldn't buy himself the presidency, but he sure as heck tried.

According to a Federal Election Commission filing made public Friday, the former New York City mayor transferred $936,225,041 of his own money to his campaign account throughout his presidential run. His campaign ended up spending $875,369,840 of that money, revealing an unprecedented amount of individual spending for a campaign that only lasted about three months.

Bloomberg took no money from individual contributors during his quest for the Democratic nomination. But as Friday reports indicated and Bloomberg's campaign later confirmed, Bloomberg decided to reverse his earlier campaign promise to pay his staffers through election day even if he dropped out. Instead of redirecting them to propel former Vice President Joe Biden to the nomination and presidency, Bloomberg's campaign is surpassing individual donor limits and shifting $18 million to the DNC instead. Kathryn Krawczyk

Netflix establishes $100 million fund for entertainment industry workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic

March 20, 2020
Ted Sarandos.
Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images for Netflix

Netflix has announced an emergency relief fund for the "hardest hit in our industry" amid the "devastating" COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The company said Friday it's setting up a $100 million relief fund to "help with hardship in the creative community," noting that "hundreds of thousands of crew and cast" have been left without jobs as film and television productions are forced to shut down around the world, per Deadline.

"These include electricians, carpenters and drivers, many of whom are paid hourly wages and work on a project-to-project basis," Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos noted.

An estimated 120,000 below-the-line entertainment industry jobs have already been lost as a result of the pandemic, according to numbers from the International Cinematographers Guild earlier this week. "Although some of our members are being paid for up to two weeks after their shows shut down, based upon the reality of the health care crisis we now face, it is highly unlikely that productions will resume after so short a period of time," the guild said.

Netflix said most of its fund will go toward workers on its own productions, which is "in addition to the two weeks pay we've already committed to the crew and cast on productions we were forced to suspend," but $15 million will also go toward third parties and non-profits helping film and TV professionals who have lost work, including $1 million for the SAG-AFTRA COVID-19 Disaster Fund.

Mike Flanagan, the creator of Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House, praised the streamer for its announcement on Friday, tweeting, "WOW ... thank you @netflix, on behalf of my crew, and all the others." Brendan Morrow

A Connecticut town set up a coronavirus testing site. Then neighbors complained.

March 20, 2020
Coronavirus testing.
JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

This is why we can't have nice things, or nice coronavirus testing sites.

In a move much of the U.S. can only hope for, the town of Darien, Connecticut announced Friday it would be setting up a drive-through COVID-19 testing site at its town hall. But not four hours after the town shared the news, it canceled the testing site — and it seems complaining neighbors are to blame, local paper The Darien Times reports.

The testing facility would've been Darien's only location for residents to be tested for the new coronavirus, as well as one of the first testing sites in the state and one of relatively few across the country. It was set to open Thursday but, as the New Haven Register noted, neighbors got pretty angry on The Darien Times' Facebook page. A woman who said she lived near the site commented that children live on the street and that town leaders hadn't told residents about the testing in advance, which somehow was supposed to convince government officials to cancel the whole thing.

Officials didn't say exactly why the screenings were canceled, and later scheduled a drive-through testing site for next week at the town's high school — hopefully far, far away from the backyard of that complainer. Kathryn Krawczyk

New York liquor stores are considered 'essential' businesses, will stay open

March 20, 2020
Liquor store.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Liquor may, indeed, be essential to getting thorough this COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, New York has determined.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced Friday all nonessential businesses in the state must close beginning this Sunday, ordering all employees to stay at home. Essential businesses that are exempt from this rule include grocery stores and pharmacies. But New Yorkers everywhere cried out in terror as they wondered whether liquor stores would have to close their doors statewide.

Fear not, the New York State Liquor Store Association declared Friday: not even a global pandemic will prevent them from staying open. New York, evidently, has deemed liquor stores an "essential" business, according to a recent executive order from Cuomo giving this classification to "all food and beverage stores," and they'll therefore be allowed to continue operating, per The New York Daily News.

In recent days, New York liquor stores have reportedly been experiencing a heavy amount of business, with one in Brooklyn describing consistent New Year's Eve levels of activity to New York Magazine. "The depth of panic-buying is kind of surprising," proprietor Mark Schwartz said. Now, with the state's go-ahead for New Yorkers to drink up amid the growing coronavirus crisis, The Washington Examiner's Siraj Hashmi joked, "This is how you stop anarchy right in its tracks." Brendan Morrow

Christian Siriano wants his sewing team to start making emergency medical masks

March 20, 2020
Christian Siriano
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano

Fashion designer Christian Siriano and his team want to do their part to help out during the coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, the Project Runway alum tweeted that if New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo "says we need masks, my team will help make some. I have a full sewing team still on staff working from home that can help." Cuomo quickly wrote back that he would be grateful for the help:

Other designers and fashion houses have also eagerly chipped in, including Spanish-based retailer Zara, which is donating masks and fabric for hospital gowns, Vogue reports. The French conglomerate LVMH — which owns Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, Christian Dior — is likewise using its facilities to manufacture hand sanitizers. Jeva Lange

BFFs Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern illustrate safe social distancing

March 20, 2020
Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern.
Screenshot/Instagram/reesewitherspoon

Besties Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern have found a way to safely hang out during the coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, Witherspoon posted a selfie captioned "friendship with social distancing," featuring her Big Little Lies costar standing roughly 10 feet behind her on a running path, giving the camera a wave. A second photo, taken by Dern, showed the pals in the reverse positions.

"Y'all are so cute!" exclaimed one fan.

While the actress' home state of California has ordered people to stay at home, authorities like San Francisco Mayor London Breed have clarified that "engaging in outdoor activity, such as walking, hiking, or running" is okay "provided that you maintain at least six feet of social distancing." Check and check. Jeva Lange

