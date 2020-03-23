See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Rep. Ben McAdams hospitalized with 'severe shortness of breath' after testing positive for coronavirus

8:01 a.m.
Ben McAdams
CNN

Rep. Ben McAdams (D-Utah) has been hospitalized after testing positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

McAdams last week became the second member of Congress to announce they had tested positive for the novel coronavirus after Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.), saying he had cold-like symptoms. On Sunday, McAdams announced he had been hospitalized after he "experienced severe shortness of breath" on Friday.

"I was admitted and have been receiving oxygen as I struggled to maintain my blood oxygen at appropriate levels," McAdams said. "I am now off oxygen and feeling relatively better and expect to be released as soon as the doctor determines it is appropriate."

Since McAdams and Diaz-Balart announced they had the novel coronavirus last week, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) on Sunday became the first senator to test positive.

In an interview with CNN on Friday, McAdams said he was "feeling about as sick as I've ever been" with "labored breathing" and "pain every time I cough." He also explained that he's living proof of the fact that the coronavirus must be taken seriously.

"This is not overblown, this is very serious — I'm 45, I'm in good health, and it has knocked me down," he said. "And so we need to follow these guidelines to slow the spread of this. This is going to be bad." Brendan Morrow

Trump tweets
Edit

Trump complains that all he sees in all the TV he watches is 'hatred of me at any cost'

8:14 a.m.

President Trump is worried about the media, he tweeted late Sunday night, as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and congressional leaders were furiously working to iron out differences in a massive coronavirus stimulus/bailout package. "I watch and listen to the Fake News, CNN, MSDNC, ABC, NBC, CBS, some of FOX (desperately & foolishly pleading to be politically correct), the @nytimes, & the @washingtonpost, and all I see is hatred of me at any cost," he tweeted. "Don't they understand that they are destroying themselves?"

Republican pollster Frank Luntz pointed out that Trump, at least in the past, denied watching much TV and said he "seldom, if ever" watched CNN or MSNBC.

Maybe Trump has broadened his buffet of news sources as president, or at least his "executive time" to watch and read the news. But sleep is good, too, especially when there's a dangerous new virus on the loose. Peter Weber

Quotables
Edit

Top coronavirus doctor Anthony Fauci has some theories on why Trump hasn't fired him

7:40 a.m.
Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the 79-year-old longtime head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the person least likely to gratuitously praise President Trump on his coronavirus task force, is "sort of exhausted" but he's "not, to my knowledge, coronavirus infected," Fauci told Science's Jon Cohen. "To my knowledge, I haven't been fired," he added, laughing. Cohen asked how he'd managed to keep his job, despite publicly contradicting Trump. "Well, that's pretty interesting because to his credit, even though we disagree on some things, he listens," Fauci said. "He has his own style. But on substantive issues, he does listen to what I say."

Fauci called the speculation about his job status "kind of funny but understandable" in a Thursday interview with New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd, she reported Saturday. "People said, 'What the hell's the matter with Fauci?' because I had been walking a fine line," he said. "I have publicly had to say something different with what he states. It's a risky business. But that's my style, Maureen. You know me for many years. I say it the way it is, and if he's gonna get pissed off, he's gonna get pissed off. Thankfully, he is not. Interestingly." Fauci added that he doesn't "want to embarrass" Trump, "I don't want to act like a tough guy, like I stood up to the president. I just want to get the facts out," and "he gets that. He's a smart guy."

But there's only so much he can do when Trump says something factually wrong, Fauci told Cohen. "What do you want me to do? I mean, seriously Jon, let's get real, what do you want me to do?" he asked. "I can't jump in front of the microphone and push him down." When Cohen asked if Fauci got blowback for covering his face when Trump criticized the "Deep State Department," Fauci replied with a diplomatic "no comment." Read the entire interview at Science. Peter Weber

Coronavirus news you can use
Edit

Here's why you should take coronavirus social distancing seriously, and how to wash your hands

5:52 a.m.

You, statically speaking, are unlikely to die or even get very ill from the COVID-19 coronavirus spreading around the world. So why should you put your life on hold and self-isolate, if you can? If the idea of flattening a curve seems too abstract, Gov. Jay Inslee (D-Wash.) points out that "the penalty" for ignoring orders or requests to commit to social distancing is that "you might kill your grandparent." (Younger people get seriously ill and die from the disease, too, though in smaller numbers).

Prof. Hugh Montgomery, an intensive care specialist in Britain, drew on math, pointing out that one difference between the flu and this more contagious new coronavirus is that one person might infect 14 others with the flu in the same time a person with COVID-19 infects 59,000, with repercussions for an entire society. "If you are irresponsible enough to think that you don't mind if you get the flu, remember it's not about you — it's about everybody else," he told Channel 4's Dispatches program.

Tom Hanks, who is recovering from the coronavirus in Australia, had a gentler explanation.

Sometimes gentle doesn't cut it, as these Italian mayors and governor demonstrate.

The other, less-strenuous thing you can do to stop the spread of COVID-19 — for yourself and others — is to wash your hands often and for at least 20 seconds. And you are probably not doing a great job of washing your hands, as this tutorial shared by Canada's armed forces shows, with a nod to Robert Frost. The video is in Spanish, but in this case, language is no barrier.

"If we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts," Hanks writes, "this, too, shall pass." Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Americans probably could, pretty clearly won't, beat COVID-19 in 14 days, experts say

4:39 a.m.

"Terrifying though the coronavirus may be, it can be turned back," Donald Neil Jr. writes in Sunday's New York Times. "This contagion has a weakness," spreading mostly though "clusters of family members, friends, and work colleagues" for reasons nobody fully understands. "But experts see an opening nonetheless," he adds. China, South Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan have largely stopped the spread of the new coronavirus, and the U.S. could, too, with "intelligent, rapidly adaptive work by health officials, and near-total cooperation from the populace." That means strict adherence to "extreme social distancing," McNeil explains:

If it were possible to wave a magic wand and make all Americans freeze in place for 14 days while sitting six feet apart, epidemiologists say, the whole epidemic would sputter to a halt. The virus would die out on every contaminated surface and, because almost everyone shows symptoms within two weeks, it would be evident who was infected. If we had enough tests for every American, even the completely asymptomatic cases could be found and isolated. The crisis would be over.

Obviously, there is no magic wand, and no 300 million tests. But the goal of lockdowns and social distancing is to approximate such a total freeze. [The New York Times]

President Trump aspired to something like that in an all-caps tweet Sunday night, evidently after watching a segment on Fox News.

The U.S. isn't China, though, or even South Korea, and the U.S. has gotten a late start. Trump also isn't proposing any of the strict shelter-in-place measures that have worked in Asia and failed when rolled out slowly and piecemeal in Italy, leaving states and local governments to come up with their own, wildly divergent responses. Regardless, it's "not at all clear that a nation so fundamentally committed to individual liberty and distrustful of government could learn to adapt to many of these measures, especially those that smack of state compulsion," McNeil writes. That leaves persuasion as America's best hope.

You can read more about what America should be doing to beat COVID-19 at The New York Times. Peter Weber

coronavirus fallout
Edit

2020 Tokyo Olympics look increasingly likely to be held in 2021

2:38 a.m.
Tokyo Olympics appear to be headed toward postponement
Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images

On Sunday, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) raised the possibility that the 2020 Summer Olympics could be postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, saying a final decision will be made within four weeks. Soon after, Canada's Olympic Committee and Paralympic Committee said they will not send teams to Tokyo this year because "nothing is more important than the health and safety of our athletes and the world community," and Australia then announced it is advising its athletes to skip the Summer Games.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe appeared to accept the inevitable, telling Japanese lawmakers Monday that "if it is difficult to hold (the Games) in a complete way, a decision of postponement would be unavoidable." He had previously ruled out postponing the Olympics. "Japan is officially spending $12.6 billion to organize the Olympics, but a national audit put the figure at more than twice that much," The Associated Press reports. "The bill is sure to increase with any postponement, and the vast majority of the spending if from the public treasury. The IOC has a reserve fund of about $2 billion to tide itself over, and also has insurance against postponement or cancellation."

Calls for postponing the Olympics, set to start July 24, have grown over the past week. World Athletics President Seb Coe told the IOC that holding the Games in July "is neither feasible nor desirable" because athletes would over-prepare after a period of uncertainty, among other reasons.

South African swimmer Cameron van der Burgh, who won gold at the 2012 Olympics, raised similar concerns Sunday in tweeting about his own struggle with COVID-19. It is "by far the worst virus I have ever endured," he tweeted. "Although the most severe symptoms (extreme fever) have eased, I am still struggling with serious fatigue and a residual cough that I can’t shake. Any physical activity like walking leaves me exhausted for hours." Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Edit

Minnesota med students help hospital workers fighting coronavirus with childcare, errands

2:20 a.m.
Nurses in protective gear.
Misha Friedman/Getty Images

They'll walk dogs, pick up groceries, or swing by the pharmacy — anything that health care professionals who are dealing with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic can't do themselves.

With their classes moved online and clinical rotations canceled, University of Minnesota Medical School students Sruthi Shankar and Sara Lederman had more free time, and started thinking about the hospital workers who don't have the same luxury. They wanted to do something to assist the doctors, nurses, and hospital janitors and kitchen staff who are working long hours fighting coronavirus, and launched a volunteer group called MN CovidSitters.

More than 280 University of Minnesota Medical School students have signed up for MN CovidSitters. They are paired with health care professionals, who let them know ways they can help their families, from babysitting to cooking dinner. The students assist health care workers who live close to them, and they practice social distancing. Lederman told CNN that "everyone's superpowers are coming out. We are realizing so many of our classmates have incredible skills and talents that we didn't know about until now." Catherine Garcia

be best
Edit

Trump offers sympathy for Rand Paul, apparent snark for Mitt Romney, after coronavirus quarantines

1:54 a.m.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, his office said Sunday evening, and that diagnosis sent Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Mike Lee (R-Utah) into self-quarantine, too. Paul is the first senator confirmed to have the new coronavirus, and President Trump sent him a get-well tweet on Sunday night.

Earlier Sunday evening, Trump apparently learned about Romney's self-quarantine from a reporter at a White House coronavirus briefing. When told that Romney is in quarantine, Trump said, "Gee, that's too bad." The reporters took that to be sarcasm, given Trump's long, well-documented antipathy toward Romney. Trump denied that he was being sarcastic; you can judge for yourself.

Romney, who is 73, has told reporters he is especially concerned about exposing his wife, who has multiple sclerosis, to the virus, which is especially deadly for older people and those with underlying health problems.

Sen. Kysten Sinema (D-Ariz.) criticized Paul's decision to use the Senate gym after he was tested for COVID-19 and before his positive result came back, but Democrats mostly stayed away from the GOP's coronavirus issues — and also, sensibly, each other. Peter Weber

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.