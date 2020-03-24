Lady Gaga postpones new album amid coronavirus pandemic, urges fans to 'stay home'

Bad news, Little Monsters.

Lady Gaga announced Tuesday she has made the "incredibly tough decision" to postpone the release of her latest album Chromatica as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The album was scheduled for release on April 10 after Gaga's single "Stupid Love" dropped last month.

"This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn't feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic," she wrote.

Gaga said she prefers "that we spend this time focusing on finding solutions," including getting professionals medical equipment they need and helping those "who will be financially impacted by this pandemic."

As if the album's delay wasn't enough of a bummer for fans, Gaga at the same time revealed she had several "fun things" planned surrounding its original release date, including a "secret Coachella set." Coachella was bumped from April to October due to the coronavirus pandemic. Still, some "fun surprises" are still on the way, Gaga teased.

No new release date has been announced for Chromatica, but Gaga, who urged fans to "stay home" and practice social distancing, promised it will come at some point in the not-too-distant future when we'll all hopefully be able to "hug and kiss each other" again. Brendan Morrow