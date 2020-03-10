See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Coachella postponed until October due to coronavirus concerns

9:10 p.m.
Coachella in 2017.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach, two major musical events held every April in Indio, California, are being rescheduled amid coronavirus concerns.

Concert promoter Goldenvoice announced the postponements on Tuesday. Coachella will now take place on the weekends of Oct. 9 and 16, with Stagecoach following on the weekend of Oct. 23. Goldenvoice said the festivals were rescheduled "at the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities." They did not say anything about the lineups changing; Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott, and Frank Ocean are this year's Coachella headliners, with Carrie Underwood, Lil Nas X, and Thomas Rhett performing at Stagecoach.

Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser ordered the postponements, saying in a statement, "This decision was not taken lightly or without consideration of many factors. No doubt it will impact many people, but my top priority is to protect the health of the entire community." Six people in Riverside County have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in nearby Indian Wells was canceled over the weekend due to coronavirus fears. This is a major blow to the area's tourism industry; hundreds of thousands of people attend the tournament every year, and a study found that in 2017, spectators, vendors, and sponsors spent more than $262 million at businesses in the region. Catherine Garcia

2020 Democratic Primaries
Edit

Andrew Yang says Bernie Sanders was his 'inspiration,' but 'the math' has him endorsing Joe Biden

10:29 p.m.

Another onetime Democratic presidential candidate is showing support for former Vice President Joe Biden.

Over the last week, several ex-candidates have endorsed Biden, including Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), and on Tuesday, they were joined by entrepreneur Andrew Yang. Now a CNN political commentator, Yang announced on Tuesday night he is backing Biden.

"I believe that Joe Biden will be the Democratic nominee, and I've always said I'm going to support whoever the nominee is," he said. "So I hereby am endorsing Joe Biden to be not just the nominee for the Democratic Party, but the next president of the United States."

Yang shared his decision shortly after several networks projected Biden won the Michigan primary. He said that while he supported Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) during the 2016 race and considered him an "inspiration ... the math says Joe is our prohibitive nominee. We need to bring the party together. We need to start working on defeating Donald Trump in the fall." Biden, he added, is "the right man for the job."

To win over Yang and Sanders supporters, Biden needs to "show we know this economy's not working for many, many Americans, millions of Americans who feel left behind," Yang said. He praised Biden for being a "really, really patriotic public servant" and a "decent man who wants to do right by the American people. To me, a lot of it's about getting real solutions in place that more and more Americans feel will actually improve their day-to-day lives." Catherine Garcia

2020 Democratic Primaries
Edit

Biden is still riding support from older and African American voters to victory, exit polls show

10:01 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is on another hot streak Tuesday evening, capturing the first three primaries to be called on the night in Mississippi, Missouri, and Michigan, and he owes a lot of it — as he does much of his comeback — to two key voting demographics.

Exit polls show Biden holds a convincing lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) among black voters in all three states. That includes an 87 percent to 11 percent margin in Mississippi, a 69 percent to 28 percent difference in Missouri, and in Michigan he held an edge of 66 percent to 29 percent. The numbers in Mississippi, in particular, boosted Biden in the state, just as they've done throughout the South.

He cleaned up among voters older than 45, as well, the importance of which is amplified considering that age groups made up a vast majority of the electorate in all three states, including 71 percent in Missouri, 67 percent in Mississippi, and 63 percent in Michigan, per CNN. Tim O'Donnell

2020 Democratic Primaries
Edit

Biden projected to win coveted Michigan primary

9:33 p.m.
Joe Biden.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win Michigan's Democratic primary, Tuesday's biggest prize.

With 56.8 percent of precincts reporting, Biden has 53 percent of the vote, compared to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) with 39.1 percent. Michigan has 125 delegates, and losing there is a devastating blow for Sanders, who in 2016 defeated Hillary Clinton in the state's primary.

Biden is also projected to win the Mississippi and Missouri primaries. Six states hit the polls on Tuesday, with 352 total delegates up for grabs. Catherine Garcia

2020 Democratic Primaries
Edit

Biden projected to pick up second victory of the night in Missouri primary

8:53 p.m.
Joe Biden.
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden has been projected to win his second Democratic primary in Missouri.

Not long after polls closed in the state, Biden was declared victorious over Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). With just about 1 percent of votes accounted for, Biden is bringing in 45 percent of the vote, well ahead of Sanders' 20 percent.

Biden also picked up a big win in Mississippi, buoyed by major support from the state's African American voters, who make up a majority of Mississippi's Democratic electorate.

Sanders also lost the 2016 Missouri primary to Hillary Clinton, but the result was far closer.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Tim O'Donnell

2020 Democratic Primaries
Edit

Biden wins Mississippi Democratic primary

8:18 p.m.
Joe Biden.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden won Mississippi's Democratic primary on Tuesday night, several media outlets are projecting.

Early exit polls show Biden with massive support from black voters, the same group that gave him his big win in South Carolina.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) had planned on visiting Jackson last week, but canceled his rally in favor of campaigning in Michigan, another state that went to the polls on Tuesday. While facing Hillary Clinton in 2016, Sanders earned five of Mississippi's 36 delegates. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

The next Democratic debate will happen without a live audience thanks to coronavirus

8:02 p.m.

In not-so-shocking news, the next Democratic presidential primary debate will take place without a live audience after requests from the campaigns for both Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and former Vice President Joe Biden amid fears of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The Democratic National Committee released a statement Tuesday evening relaying the news.

Sunday will be the first debate where only two candidates will be on stage, so it will likely have a very different feel from the previous debates, which were quite crowded. But there won't be any questions this time around about the biases of those in attendance. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

UK health minister announces she has coronavirus

8:00 p.m.
Nadine Dorries signs a poster.
Leon Neal/Getty Images

British Conservative politician Nadine Dorries has become the first member of Parliament to test positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Dorries, who is also a health minister, said she is now quarantined at home and her office has been closed. On Tuesday night, she tweeted her thanks for "so many good wishes. It's been pretty rubbish, but I hope I'm over the worst of it now." She also shared she is "more worried" about her 84-year-old mother who is staying with her and has started to cough. "She is being tested tomorrow," Dorries said. "Keep safe and keep washing those hands, everyone."

British media is reporting that over the last week, Dorries attended a reception with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and has interacted with hundreds of people in Parliament. There are 382 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United Kingdom, and six people have died. Catherine Garcia

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.