Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger is on a ventilator after being hospitalized with coronavirus

Adam Schlesinger, the award-winning songwriter who co-founded Fountains of Wayne, is in the hospital after testing positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Schlesinger's family on Tuesday confirmed his condition in a statement, saying he's on a ventilator in the hospital and has been sedated.

"He is receiving excellent care, his condition is improving and we are cautiously optimistic," his family said, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Outside of Fountains of Wayne, the band behind songs like "Stacy's Mom," Schlesinger's work includes songwriting for the CW musical-comedy Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, for which he won an Emmy for Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics in 2019. He also wrote songs for movie and TV projects such as That Thing You Do! and Stephen Colbert's A Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift of All, the latter of which won him a Grammy for producing.

As fans sent Schlesinger their well wishes on social media, his family in their statement Tuesday expressed their appreciation for "all of the love and support." Brendan Morrow