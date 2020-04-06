James Bond star Honor Blackman dies at 94

Honor Blackman, who starred as Pussy Galore in the classic James Bond film Goldfinger, has died at 94.

Blackman's family in a statement to The Guardian on Monday said she died "died peacefully of natural causes at her home in Lewes, Sussex, surrounded by her family."

"As well as being a much-adored mother and grandmother, Honor was an actor of hugely prolific creative talent," her family also said, adding she "achieved an unparalleled iconic status" in the world of entertainment.

Prior to her role as Goldfinger's Bond girl Pussy Galore, Blackman starred as Cathy Gale on the classic 1960s TV series The Avengers. This character helped make her "a role model for an emerging generation of women," BBC News wrote in its obituary, noting that her characters were "more than a match for their male co-stars." Other notable films of Blackman's include Jason and the Argonauts and Shalako.

James Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli paid tribute to Blackman in a statement, calling her a "film icon."

"She was an extraordinary talent and a beloved member of the Bond family," they said. "Our thoughts are with her family at this time."