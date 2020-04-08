The White House is reportedly developing a plan to get back to 'normality'

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, told Democratic lawmakers during a phone call Wednesday that the Trump administration is developing a framework for getting the United States back into a state of 'normality' in the wake of the novel COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Politico reports.

Fauci didn't provide any possibilities for a timeline, but he did say the White House will likely issue some guidance in the coming days about transitioning society out of lockdown eventually.

The cautious, but forward thinking is likely a result of some optimism from the White House coronavirus task force. Vice President Mike Pence, who heads the unit, told lawmakers that there's been early signs that new cases are stabilizing in some cases, echoing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's (D) comments earlier in the day.

That doesn't mean Fauci, Pence, or lawmakers are relaxing, of course. "They're starting to see, they think, this virus in some of these known hot spots begin to maybe top out," Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.) told Politico. "There are some hopeful signs in New York and other places. But we all know there's a long way to go." Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell