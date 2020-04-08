Trump says he doesn't know who Joe Exotic is, but he'll 'take a look' at pardoning him

-
Trump says he doesn't know who Joe Exotic is, but he'll 'take a look' at pardoning him9:52 p.m.
WHO director-general implores world leaders not to politicize the coronavirus pandemic8:06 p.m.
Body of Robert Kennedy's 8-year-old great-grandson recovered from Chesapeake Bay6:51 p.m.
Linda Tripp, Clinton investigation whistleblower, dies at 705:33 p.m.
The White House is reportedly developing a plan to get back to 'normality'5:26 p.m.
Trump grants ventilators to Colorado 'at the request' of its GOP senator — a week after its Democratic governor begged for them5:04 p.m.
Fears of coronavirus outbreak reportedly lead to ceasefire in Yemen4:38 p.m.
Boris Johnson remains in intensive care but is 'improving,' U.K. official says4:01 p.m.
