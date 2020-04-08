Trump says he doesn't know who Joe Exotic is, but he'll 'take a look' at pardoning him

President Trump had never heard of Joe Exotic of Tiger King fame before Wednesday, but now, he's promised to "take a look" at pardoning him.

Exotic, a former private zoo owner, is one of the stars of Netflix's hit docu-series Tiger King. He is now serving a 22-year prison sentence after being found guilty last year of hiring a hit man to kill animal rights activist Carole Baskin (the hit didn't happen, and Baskin is still alive). During a recent radio interview, Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., joked that he was going to tell his dad Exotic deserved to be pardoned, and a New York Post reporter thought Wednesday's coronavirus briefing would be a great time to bring this up.

"I know nothing about it," Trump said, before asking various people around the room if they would advocate for a pardon. "I'll take a look." Catherine Garcia