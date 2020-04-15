See More Speed Reads
coming this summer?
Cinemark aims to start reopening movie theaters in July

4:32 p.m.
Mulan
Disney

Will there still be summer moviegoing this year? At least one major theater chain is planning on it.

Cinemark CFO Sean Gamble in a call with investors on Wednesday said the theater chain, which like AMC and Regal closed its U.S. locations last month amid the coronavirus pandemic, has been "modeling an approximate four month ramp up, anticipating a July 1 reopen," The Wrap reports.

At the same time, Gamble noted that "we would not be in a scenario where we would be inclined to bring back everything day one." Instead, he said, reopening movie theaters would be "more a dip-our-toe type of approach," per Bloomberg.

"In our current modeling, we are anticipating that a return to normalcy could take a couple of months to fully get going as a result of staggered theater openings from ongoing governmental limitations, reduced operating hours and potentially ongoing social distancing needs," Gamble also said.

Theaters could, for example, sell half as many seats to ensure customers would be spaced out and socially distanced, a step some chains already began to take shortly before they had to shut down all of their locations entirely. In a scenario where capacity would have to be reduced to 50 percent, Gamble said the chain could still operate "very profitably." Still, openings may need to happen on a "state by state, county by county" basis, he said.

Some movie studios also appear to be betting on July as when theaters can widely resume operations, as Disney recently set Mulan for that month after delaying it from March, and Warner Bros. hasn't delayed Christopher Nolan's Tenet, which is set for July 17. Still, the question remains whether audiences will actually return to movie theaters if a summer opening is actually possible. In a recent poll, when Americans were asked when they would resume their regular activities after coronavirus restrictions are lifted, just 20 percent said they'd so "immediately." Brendan Morrow

REVISIONIST HISTORY
Trump's performance against Biden reportedly improves after voters watch 90 seconds of a coronavirus briefing

5:29 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump's daily briefings on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic are apparently working to his political benefit, The Atlantic reports.

A Democratic strategist, speaking on condition of anonymity, described a private research initiative in which voters were shown a 90-second clip of a recent briefing. Trump's general election performance against his likely Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, reportedly improved by more than two percentage points after voters watched the clip. Considering most polls are indicating a tight contest, that's quite a shift after such a small amount of footage.

Per The Atlantic, part of the briefings' purpose is to serve as a platform for Trump to reclaim the narrative about his initial response to the coronavirus, and push the idea that the president acted swiftly. Trump initially downplayed the threat of the virus and suggested further response efforts were unnecessary. Similarly, The Atlantic notes, the National Republican Congressional Committee sent robocalls to more than 120,000 numbers over a three-day period in late March, during which people were polled about Trump's press coverage, followed by a "sympathetic female voice" expressing frustration with the media coverage of Trump's handling of the pandemic. Read more at The Atlantic. Tim O'Donnell

depleted
$349 billion federal small business relief fund expected to run out of money today

4:23 p.m.
Closed stores.
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images

The $349 billion federal relief fund for small businesses in the United States during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic is expected be depleted Wednesday, Bloomberg reports.

The Small Business Administration reported that nearly 1.4 million applications on a first-come first-served basis for the government-guaranteed loans (which convert to grants if proceeds are used to keep workers on payroll and cover rent for about two months) have been approved, but that means about $301 billion has already been used up and many businesses will still be waiting in line when the last $48 billion runs out. The whole thing took just 13 days.

Congress, which is on recess until next month, wants to get more funding passed quickly as part of their next phase in the coronavirus relief plan, but negotiations between Republicans and Democrats have stalled amid the latter's push for more aid for hospitals and state and local governments. There was seemingly some good news Wednesday, however, as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) spoke with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. The two set a meeting, which Bloomberg notes is the first public sign that the stalemate may soon break. Read more at Bloomberg. Tim O'Donnell

do this now
Donating to coronavirus relief can now land you a role beside Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro

3:41 p.m.
Picture yourself here.
Rich Fury/Getty Images

If you ever dreamed of starring in a movie alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, well, congratulations, it's proof you have a pulse.

But now you actually could, thanks to a new challenge the actors have set up with director Martin Scorsese to benefit Meals on Wheels America, No Kid Hungry, and America's Food Fund during the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday, DiCaprio and De Niro announced that "we want to offer you a walk-on role" in Scorsese's forthcoming film, Killers of the Flower Moon. All you have to do is "donate whatever you can" at allinchallenge.com, where 100 percent of the money will be distributed to the charities. Watch the actors' announcement here, and browse other celebrity All In challenges here. Jeva Lange

facemasks
White House staff reportedly had access to thousands of masks before reversing its policy for the general public

3:13 p.m.
The White House.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Before the Trump administration reversed its official stance on wearing facemasks in public during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, a top National Security Council deputy, Matt Pottinger, secured a deal in mid-March with Taiwan to receive shipments of masks, fearing that both the White House and the country at large didn't have an adequate supply. Taiwan agreed and soon sent 500,000 masks to Washington. Most of those went toward the national stockpile, but a portion was set aside for White House staff, The Washington Post reports.

The NSC kept 1,800 for its own employees, while another 1,800 went to other personnel in the White House. That reportedly made some U.S. officials uncomfortable since civilians were still being told not to wear masks (the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's reversal came on April 3) and health care workers across the country had to resort to measures like crafting homemade gear. But other White House officials reportedly noted that the vast majority of Taiwan-shipped equipment were prioritized for medical staff and first responders.

Pottinger has emerged as one of the figures within the White House who warned early on that China's initial coronavirus outbreak could become a major issue for the U.S. He'd been communicating regularly with his contacts in places throughout Asia, like Taiwan and Hong Kong, about how they successfully mitigated the spread, determining masks played a role. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Cuomo suggests New Yorkers should enforce new mask policy with public shaming: 'Where's your mask, buddy?'

2:49 p.m.

New York will begin requiring face coverings be worn in public when it's not possible to maintain social distancing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced — and he expects New Yorkers will help enforce the policy.

Cuomo in his daily coronavirus briefing Wednesday said that he would be signing an executive order which says New Yorkers must wear masks, or mouth and nose coverings of some sort like a bandana, "in a situation where you cannot or are not maintaining social distancing." Cuomo cited public transportation and busy intersections as two examples where a face covering will need to be worn.

"Put the mask on when you are not in socially distanced places," he said. "Don't infect me. You don't have a right to infect me."

Walking down "a street that is unoccupied" is one example of a public situation where it would be possible to maintain social distancing, the governor explained. Cuomo is giving three days of notice before this executive order goes into effect "on the off chance that somebody doesn't have a cloth covering or a mask," he said.

Asked if there will be penalties for noncompliance, Cuomo said there won't be "for now," although there could be civil penalties "if people don't follow" the order. In the meantime, local governments should enforce it by reminding people in public when they need to be wearing a mask, he said, as should regular New Yorkers themselves.

"People will enforce it," Cuomo said. "They'll say to you, if they're standing next to you on a street corner, 'where's your mask, buddy?' In a nice, New York kind of way." Brendan Morrow

unbirdlievable
What's the deal with birds? This magnificent scientific paper examines.

2:46 p.m.

Birds are weird. Everyone knows it, but no one has investigated it. Until now.

On Tuesday, Dan Baldassarre, an assistant professor at the State University of New York at Oswego, announced that his research paper answering "What's the Deal with Birds?" had been published in the Scientific Journal of Research & Reviews. It breaks down three different types of birds by their weirdness, though its actual purpose isn't really about birds at all.

Right off the bat, Baldassarre's article is a gem. "Birds are very strange," it declares, but "the relative weirdness of birds as opposed to other animals is yet untested." "I looked at three different birds: a woodpecker, a parrot, and a penguin," which were "animals that I knew for sure were birds, and no other things like bugs and bats," Baldassarre explains. The article continues in a similar vein, complete with a weirdness matrix diagram.

While Baldassarre's study remains inconclusive on exactly what's up with birds, it does seem to prove his point: That the Scientific Journal of Research & Reviews is among dozens of "predatory journals" that publish low-quality or unreviewed papers, often for an exorbitant fee. Exposing these journals is especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic, as unreplicated and misleading studies have even informed government advice on fighting the disease.

Of course, the existence of this article is clearly a joke in itself. Everyone knows birds don't exist. Kathryn Krawczyk

eyebrows raised
State Department is reportedly concerned China is conducting nuclear tests

2:09 p.m.
China, U.S. flags.
WANG ZHAO/AFP via Getty Images

A new arms-control report expected to be made public by the State Department shows the United States is concerned that China is conducting secret nuclear tests despite a pledge against doing so, The Wall Street Journal reports.

There's reportedly no proof China is violating the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, and the alleged tests are reportedly not very powerful, but Washington's suspicions are driven by "high tempo" activity at China's Lop Nur test site, extensive excavations at the site, and Beijing's "purported use of of special chambers to contain explosion," per the Journal.

Additionally, the U.S. noticed interruptions in data transmission of radioactive emissions and seismic tremors from Chinese monitoring stations — which are part of an international network of sites to verify treaty compliance — in recent years. The Trump administration's report claims the data was deliberately blocked by Beijing, but a spokesperson for the body that oversees the international test ban treaty said those interruptions came during a negotiating process between the CTBT organization and the Chinese government.

Either way, the report could certainly exacerbate tensions between Washington and Beijing, which are already rising because of longstanding trade disputes and, more recently, the U.S.'s criticism of China's handling of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak that originated in Wuhan. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

